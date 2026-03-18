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Dhurandhar 2 Goes Global: Finland President says his Instagram Went Huge after watching film, video goes viral

Dhurandhar 2 Goes Global: Finland President says his Instagram ‘Went Huge’ after watching film, video goes viral

A casual jog between Finland’s president and Canada’s PM turned viral after a surprising Dhurandhar reference, sparking global reactions and highlighting India’s growing cultural influence worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 Goes Global

A leisurely morning jog became much more than that for Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney. The two leaders were jogging in London this morning when their Instagram post about casually discussing Bollywood while running caught peoples’ attention.

Taking to social media platform X, Stubb shared his morning jog alongside Governor Mark Carney- but it was one sentence that caught everyone by surprise.

Here’s the video:

No ice-hockey rinks available, so a nice morning run in Hyde Park with Prime minister @MarkJCarney, Diana and Suzanne. pic.twitter.com/frvOts0V6v — Alexander Stubb (@alexstubb) March 17, 2026

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From Diplomacy to Bollywood: One Sentence That ‘Spiked’ Their Internet Popularity

Stubb shared that while out on their morning run, the conversation between him and Carney turned to films. As the two were jogging in London when Carney asked Stubb about how his popularity was growing in India. To which Stubb replied with the caption that sent Indians on Twitter into a frenzy.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2: Will Hamza Ali Mazari kill Sara Arjun’s character or will it be…

“How is your Insta thing in India?” asked Carney

Stubb replied with a grin, telling Carney that it was “huge” ever since he watched Dhurandhar. Indians everywhere couldn’t believe what they were seeing. Moments after the clip was shared, social media was taken over by tons of Indians sending in memes, tweets, and gratitude for Stubb recognizing such a great film.

Dhurandhar: India’s Blockbuster That Conquered The World

If you haven’t heard of Dhurandhar yet, you must have been living under a rock. Dhurandhar is currently India’s highest-grossing film of 2025 and has received praise from film lovers across the world.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and featuring Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar is a spy and counter-terror film based on real-life events. Stubb previously mentioned that he watched Dhurandhar on the recommendation of his son prior to visiting India.

Twitter Goes Crazy: ‘This is Soft Power’

Thousands of users took to Twitter to express their thoughts on how Stubb and Carney’s casual conversation turned into a meme for Bollywood and India. While some praised how Stubb showed the world what India is about, some users were overjoyed that world leaders were taking notice of Indian cinema.

“This is India’s soft power”

“It’s crazy how Bank of England’s governor just casually asked Alexander Stubb about his Instagram popularity in India”

“This is soft power: World leaders talking about Bollywood”

Users also noticed that this Instagram post had gone viral on YouTube as well, racking up millions of views within hours. The Dailybyte takes a look back at this funny video and how a simple question turned into a prime example of India’s influence.

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