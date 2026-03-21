Home

Viral

Dhurandhar 2: Womans work from theatre at 11 pm stuns internet | Watch viral video

Dhurandhar 2: Woman’s ‘work from theatre’ at 11 pm stuns internet | Watch viral video

Viral video: A woman was seen working on her laptop while sitting in a movie hall for the Dhurandhar-2 show. Scroll down to see the video.

Instagram/_khushibatra_

Viral News: Dhurandhar-2 has now become the talk of the town. The much-awaited film directed by Aditya Dhar is breaking the internet, and everyone is in love with everything about it. When theatres are going full for the shows, a video has surfaced on social media which shows a woman working on her laptop screen while the show was going on at almost 11 pm. The extraordinary glimpse caught everyone’s attention online, and the internet users were super quick to make the moment viral. With many appreciating the woman’s dedication, some labelled the setup as ‘work from theatre’. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features a cinema hall fully packed during the late-night show of the popular movie Dhurandhar 2. The audience was busy watching the movie with all their attention, and that’s when a woman carrying her laptop became the talk of the theatre. The laptop’s glowing screen in the theatre was observed by an Instagram user in the dark. When others were super busy seeing the film, this user was utterly engaged with her work and kept typing and looking at her screen without any distraction.

The video quickly became popular, and users reacted in different ways. Many from the corporate world felt the moment was somewhat relatable. Some people in the comment section praised her dedication to work while being in a movie hall. The incident happened when Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and is directed by Aditya Dhar.

Viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushi Batra (@_khushibatra_)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The video was shared on Instagram and has gained immense attention online.

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “People seem to have forgotten how to live in the moment. If work is that important, then finish it before heading to the movies. I recently watched Dhurandhar in Hitech City and it felt like a meeting at the cinema hall, the crowd was so silent even during the best scenes, it was suffocating,” and another wrote, “Been there done that.”

The third comment read, “How are you even getting network in?”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.