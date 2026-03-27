Home

Viral

Dhurandhar fever hits exams: Students left shocked as movie characters appear in Accounts question paper

Dhurandhar fever hits exams: Students left shocked as movie characters appear in Accounts question paper

An Accounts exam question paper is circulating on the internet that shows names of Dhurandhar characters used in questions. Jameel Jamali, SP Chaudhary Aslam, Yalina Jamali, Hamza Ali Mazari, Rehman Dakait, and Uzair Baloch's names are used. Check here.

Dhurandhar exam test accounts

Right now, if you ask moviegoers, you’ll hear only one name, Dhurandhar. The film has two parts, and the second one, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released this month. Since then, it has been a hit everywhere. The box office collection has also crossed Rs 1000 crore in a week. You may have already watched the film, and even if you haven’t, you’re likely aware of the craze surrounding it. The film’s dialogues, songs, and memorable scenes are being discussed everywhere. Along with this, the characters have also become a major talking point. Now, we’re about to show you something that might surprise you.

Dhurandhar in accounts question paper: Biggest crossover!

A photo of an accounts question paper is currently going viral on social media. The paper contains three questions, and each one features different characters from Dhurandhar. Usually, names like A, B, C, or other common names are used in accounting questions, but this paper uses characters from the film instead. The first question includes the names Jameel Jamali, SP Chaudhary Aslam, and Yalina Jamali. The second question features Ajay Sanyal, Sushant Bansal, and Mohammad Alam. The third question includes Hamza Ali Mazari, Rehman Dakait, and Uzair Baloch.

The question is: “Jameel Jamali, SP Chaudhary Aslam and Yalina Jamali share profits and losses of the firm equally. SP Chaudhary retires from business. New profit-sharing ratio would be:”

Another question is: “Ajay Sanyal, Sushant Bansal are partners in a firm. They admitted Mohhamad Aalam as a new partner. Aalam bought Rs 1,00,000 as capital and Rs 50,000 for goodwill. Pass the necessary journal entry.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Entry of characters in the question paper

People have also been sharing their reactions in the comments. One user wrote, “I’ve seen the movie, now all I have to do is study this.” Another commented, “Accounting has always been fun.” A third user wrote, “The person who set this paper is crazy.” Many others have also shared hilarious reactions. “Dhurandhar is so viral, even the accounts teacher turned out to be a fan,” one user said. Another fan commented, “Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.