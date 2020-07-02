The last thing you expect from a celebrity, politician, or any person of power is to stoop so low as to disregard the dignity of the dead yet BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra crossed that line with his nasty tweet, taking a vile jibe on the picture of dead Kashmiri citizen. The picture features a 3-year-old heartbreakingly weeping over the corpse of his grandfather who was reportedly killed in cross-firing at Sopore on Wednesday. Also Read - Twitter Left in Jitters as Heartwrenching Video of Kashmiri Kid Crying Over His Dead Grandfather After Sopore Terror Attack Goes Viral

The family of the deceased however claimed that the old man was brought out of his car and shot at gunpoint. While the debate rages on, the picture broke the Internet and left the netizens shattered.

As many called out the unknown photographer for capturing the child’s vulnerable moments and putting it out on display, Patra’s insensitive tweet shocked many and even earned him a lashing from Bollywood celebrities who stood clearly against hatred.

Not only did Patra share uncensored images of the deceased but also mocked the Pulitzer Award that three Kashmiri journalists had recently won. Mocking the picture of the child crying over the corpse of his dead grandfather, Patra tweeted, “PULITZER LOVERS ?? (sic)”.