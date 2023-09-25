Home

Diamonds Worth Crores Fall On Surat Road, People Scramble To Get Their Booty: WATCH VIDEO

The Varachha area of Surat city in Gujarat is famous for its diamond business.

It is being said that some people were successful in finding some diamonds.

Search For Diamonds: There was a frenzy among the people in the Surat city of Gujarat after a message went viral that claimed that diamonds worth crores of rupees belonging to a businessman accidentally fell on the road in the Varachha area, a mini market famous for diamond business in Surat. As soon as the word spread, a large number of people were seen searching for diamonds on the road. The video of this incident is becoming increasingly viral on the internet.

It can be seen in the video that people have gathered on a road in the Varachha area searching for diamonds. Varachha is famous for buying and selling of diamonds,

According to a report carried by Ahmedabad Mirror, as soon as the message went viral in Surat that a man’s bundle of diamonds had accidentally fallen on the road in Varacha Bazaar, a crowd of people gathered on the road and started searching for the diamonds. It is clearly visible in the video footage that people are searching for some missing thing. According to the report, some people also collected dust from the market road and were seen looking through it to find the diamonds.

It is also being said that some people were successful in finding some diamonds, but they turned out to be American diamonds, i.e., artificial diamonds. One of the people searching for diamonds on the road said that a man found a diamond but it turned out to be a duplicate. Actually, it was an American diamond that is used as imitation jewelry or saree work. Looking at the whole incident, it seems that someone pulled out a prank and people fell for it and rushed to search for diamonds.

