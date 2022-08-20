Mumbai: Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari met up with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai on Thursday to ask the actor to lend support to the cause of the National Road Safety Mission in India. Amitabh Bachchan’s son and actor Abhishek Bachchan was also present on the occasion.Also Read - Mommy-To-Be Alia Bhatt Looks Adorable While Posing In A Cute Blue Dress Outside Karan Johar's Office- See Pics & Video

Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji called on Shri @SrBachchan Ji in Mumbai today. Shri Gadkari Ji seeked the support of Shri Bachchan to Champion the cause of National Road Safety Mission (सड़क सुरक्षा अभियान) in India. pic.twitter.com/9AHVqRa9Mo — Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) August 18, 2022

Within no time the photos of their meeting went viral across Twitter when a user commented on Abhishek Bachchan’s attire. The user, The Curry Muncher/@Paprikaashh put a question, “Did AB Jr pick that hoodie from Aaradhya’s wardrobe?”, ostensibly referring to Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Did AB Jr pick that hoodie from Aaradhya’s wardrobe? — The Curry Muncher (@Paprikaashh) August 20, 2022

As in the game of wit and outwitting, Abhishek Bachchan replied to the question with only four words and an emoji. He said, “No! From Bergdorf Goodman ”

No! From Bergdorf Goodman — Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) August 20, 2022

Bergdorf Goodman is a luxury department store in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

Abhishek’s most recent releases include Bob Biswas and Dasvi. His forthcoming movies are Oththa Seruppu Size 7, Ghoomer (filming), an untitled R Balki film, and Housefull 5.