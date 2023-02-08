Home

Viral

Did Jill Biden Kiss Kamala Harris’ Husband Ahead of State of The Union Address? Watch Viral Video

Did Jill Biden Kiss Kamala Harris’ Husband Ahead of State of The Union Address? Watch Viral Video

In the 8-second clip, shared by journalist Benny Johnson, Jill Biden can be seen heading towards Doug Emhoff ahead of the State of the Union Address. They shook hands and then shared a kiss.

Jill Biden Kisses Kamala Harris Husband

Jill Biden Kisses Kamala Harris’ Husband: A video of US First lady Jill Biden allegedly kissing Kamala Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff surfaced online. In the 8-second clip, shared by journalist Benny Johnson, Jill Biden can be seen heading towards Doug Emhoff ahead of the State of the Union Address. They shook hands and then shared a kiss. Soon the video went viral, with netizens passing remarks. Check out some of the tweets below:-

“Did Jill Biden just kiss Kamala’s husband on the LIPS?!,” a user asked.

You may like to read

Did Jill Biden just kiss Kamala’s husband on the LIPS?! pic.twitter.com/KvrUxSI8Lu — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 8, 2023

“Jill Biden just kissed Kamala Harris’ husband on the lips. Didn’t see that one coming,” a person wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) in his State of the Union address said that the American economy is better positioned to grow “than any country on Earth,” despite disruptions from Covid-19 and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden began his remarks by greeting newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, showing early signs of bipartisanship.

The president also acknowledged Hakeem Jeffries, the first Black party leader in the House and the minority leader of the House.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.