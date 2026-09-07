Did Pakistani filmmakers copy Prabhas’ Salaar? Here’s the truth behind viral video

Viral clip linked to Pankitani content creator Haseeb Bilal shows he has copied Prabhas' Salaar scene-by-scene. Watch the video here.

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Prabhas' Salaar copied in Pakistan_ (PC-Instagram)

A video showing a man in a rugged avatar has gone viral on social media, with many users claiming that it is from a Pakistani film that copied Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. The clip features a dark setting, slow-motion action and a character who looks similar to Prabhas’ Deva from the Prashanth Neel directorial. However, the viral claim does not appear to be accurate. The video has not been confirmed to be from a Pakistani feature film. It also has not been confirmed to be an AI-generated video.

Is the viral video from a Pakistani film?

There is currently no evidence to suggest that the footage is from an official Pakistani film. Instead, the clip appears to be a live-action recreation or spoof inspired by Salaar. The video has been linked online to Pakistani content creator Haseeb Bilal, who is known for recreating scenes and moments from popular South Indian films for social media. While Bilal has not explicitly confirmed that this particular video is a Salaar recreation, the similarities with Prabhas’ character are quite noticeable.

The man in the clip can be seen sporting a rugged look and copying several elements associated with Deva. His slow-motion walk, body language and action movements, along with the dark setting, make the video look similar to scenes from Salaar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HASEEB BILAL VLOGS (@haseebbilalvlogs)

Did Pakistan copy Prabhas’ Salaar?

The viral footage has led to social media users claiming that a Pakistani film has copied Salaar. However, there is no confirmation that the clip is from a feature film. The video appears to have been created as standalone social-media content, with real actors and props being used for the shoot. The similarities to Salaar seem to be intentional, suggesting that it is more likely a recreation or spoof rather than an official Pakistani production.

Is the viral Salaar video AI-generated?

There is also confusion over whether the video was created using artificial intelligence. However, there is no solid evidence to confirm that it is AI-generated.

The editing, colour grading and visual effects may have contributed to the confusion. But the available details indicate that the clip appears to be live-action footage rather than an entirely AI-generated video.

Why does the clip look like Salaar?

Prabhas played Deva in Salaar, which is known for its dark visual style, rugged characters and large-scale action sequences. The viral clip appears to borrow several of these elements. From the character’s appearance and slow-motion movement to the gritty atmosphere, the video closely resembles the visual style associated with Prashanth Neel’s film.

So, is this a Pakistani version of Salaar? Not exactly. There is no confirmation that the clip is from a Pakistani feature film or that it was made using AI.