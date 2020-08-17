Paranormal enthusiasts all over the world were in shock and disbelief after rumours started trending on social media that the real-life Annabelle doll has escaped from her museum casing. The rumours began after someone updated the official Wikipedia page to say she was no longer in her enclosure at the Occult Museum in Connecticut. Also Read - Indonesia Is Punishing Quarantine Violators By Making Them Stay in 'Haunted Houses'

The edited Wikipedia page said, “The Annabelle doll escaped on August 14, 2020 at 3am in The Warren’s Occult Museum in Conneticut, USA.”

Notably, the real-life Annabelle doll had inspired the 2014 horror movie Annabelle. Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, the inspirations of the Conjuring franchise claimed that the doll was “demonically possessed” by the spirit of a deceased girl.

The rumour went viral, evoking shock, fear and even jokes:

this is anabelle, she's cursed and she escaped her cage, so everyone who sees this picture of her needs to convey a simple apology to her when you see the picture. if you ignore, there may be something bad that will happen to you or bad luck for many years pic.twitter.com/oUvEzdK4tf — zach (@blindingrep) August 14, 2020

WHAT DO YOU MEAN ANABELLE "ESCAPED" SO SHE JUST GOT UP ON HER TWO FEET AND LEFT???? pic.twitter.com/nuzzeybCE5 — 𝙞𝙜: @𝙩𝙨𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙡𝙖 (@tselayla) August 14, 2020

the real annabelle doll just escaped from the warren’s museum.

that’s it, 2020 is over. pic.twitter.com/n7H9VjxE3B — sara (@saraa_oz) August 14, 2020

The truth

Relax guys, she has not escaped! After rumours went viral, Tony Spera, the son-in-law of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren took to YouTube to reassure fans that Annabelle was in her rightful place.

He said: ”I’m in here in the museum because of the rumours that Annabelle has escaped. I’m here to tell you something. I don’t know if you’re gonna want to hear this or not, but Annabelle did not escape”.

“Annabelle’s alive – well, I shouldn’t say alive – Annabelle’s here, in all her infamous glory. She never left the museum. Remember, I have high-tech security here. If she had left the museum I’d instantly know if something happened or somebody broke in. I have good alarm systems here and the police are very good to respond. They respond within a couple of minutes, maybe, if that, ” he said in a YouTube video.