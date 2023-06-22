Home

Did The Simpsons Predict Missing Titanic Submarine Incident In A 2006 Episode?

Homer and Mason then head underwater in two submarines and come across a shipwreck in which they discover two treasure chests—the treasure of ‘Pijo Mojado’.

From the 9/11 terrorist attack to Donald Trump’s ascent to US Presidency and even the outbreak of a virus-related global pandemic originating from Asia (Covid-19), popular adult cartoon The Simpsons has jarringly predicted major world events over the course of its 34 years on TV.

And now, fans of the show have dug up a 2006 episode of the show whose events bear an eerie resemblance to the missing of the Titanic submarine—a tourist sub which mysteriously ‘disappeared’ with five passengers onboard after it dived to take a peek at the sunken Titanic shipwreck in the Atlantic ocean on Sunday.

A massive search and rescue operation is currently underway to locate the missing submarine as its feared that the oxygen onboard will likely run out today.

While rescuers are frantically searching for the missing submarine in a desperate attempt to save the passengers onboard before they run out of oxygen, The Simpsons seemingly predicted this disaster over 17 years ago.

In the January 8, 2006 episode of the classic show, Homer Simpson is reunited with his long-lost father Mason Fairbanks who is a deep-sea treasure hunter. Mason delivers an unsettling speech before they head for a deep-sea mission to hunt for lost treasure underwater.

Homer and Mason then head underwater in two submarines and come across a shipwreck in which they discover two treasure chests—the treasure of ‘Pijo Mojado’. An excited Homer then radios his friends that they found the treasure and they are bringing it ashore and “right to the bar” (Moe’s bar).

However, Homer loses sight of Mason’s submarine and spots a glowing irradiated fish and while following the creature gets stuck in underwater coral debris. Homer runs out of oxygen and an oxygen-low light flashes before he loses consciousness.

Homer Simpson is lucky as always despite his antics, and at the episode’s end we see him waking up in a hospital from a three-day come while being surrounded by his wife Marge and his kids, Lisa, Bart and little Maggie.

The episode’s eerie resemblance to current events has thrown fans of the long-running TV series in a tizzy as they claim that it predicted the missing of the Titanic submarine.

The clips of the episode have gone viral on social media platforms over the past few days with users chiming in with claims that the show predicted the tragic incident.

“I do not know what surprises them of the lost submarine in the Atlantic that went down to see the remains of the Titanic, the Simpsons had already warned us,” a user wrote.

“Crazy how the Simpsons already predicted about the missing submarine,” read another comment.

“Simpsons was the first time in history a submarine sinking was shown in media. This isn’t a coincidence,” said a third user.

