New Delhi: For the past few days, a picture was doing the rounds on social media, claiming that popular American animated sitcom ‘The Simpsons’ had predicted Donald Trump’s death on August 27, 2020. Also Read - US Will Get COVID-19 Vaccine by This Year, Announces Trump, Says We Will Crush The Virus Together

The photo showed an animated version of President Trump lying in a coffin, giving an impression that the still was from one of the episodes of the longest running sitcom. Also Read - Walmart, Microsoft Join Hands in Pursuit to Acquire TikTok in US

However, the image turned out to be fake as no episode of ‘The Simpsons’ actually predicted Trump’s death. Also Read - TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer Quits Less Than 6 Months Into The Job Amid Political Turmoil

The fake image started trending on the micro-blogging site Twitter after a viral video asked users to look for significant incidents linked to August 27, 2020, and somehow it was linked to Donald Trump’s death.

If you’ve seen everyone on TikTok referencing August 27th and are wondering what’s happening on August 27th? What is this? Let me quickly explain. It all started 5 days ago when this girl stfusamantha posted this vid pic.twitter.com/GuoVskAM3g — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) July 11, 2020

While some users were left confused, a few of the ardent fans of ‘The Simpsons’ clarified that the show never aired any episode predicting the US President’s death.

So my daughter said that on an episode of the Simpson's, Trump dies around Aug 27th?? Can anyone confirm that episode ? — Elizabeth (@faithlovehope76) August 24, 2020

The image of dead Trump is fake and was never on The Simpsons. pic.twitter.com/Rg0I9vlb0P — Oofies™ (@OofiesTM) June 3, 2020

Notably, the longest running sitcom had managed to predict a few things right over the years such as Trump’s victory in 2016 US presidential election, 9/11 attacks, ebola outbreak and coronavirus pandemic.

Take a Look at Few Predictions by ‘The Simpsons’ That Came True

Trump’s victory: Before Donald Trump’s win in the US elections in 2016, the Simpsons, back in 2000, in the Season 11 episode “Bart to the Future”had predicted that the billionaire businessman would become the president of America.

Ebola outbreak: Much before the Ebola outbreak in 2014, the Simpsons warned us about the epidemic disease in briefly in 1997. The Simpsons episode called ‘Lisa’s Sax’ from the season nine showed Marge trying to make Bart who is down with fever into reading a book called ‘Curious George and the Ebola Virus’.

9/11 attacks: In 1997, the popular cartoon aired an episode named The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson in which Lisa is shown with a copy of a 9$ magazine entitled ‘New York’. The unusual symbolic representation of number nine against the twin tower seemed like an early warning about the coming attacks four years down the line. It was definitely one of their most horrific prophecies which came true.