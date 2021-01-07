As photos and videos of the unprecedented US Capitol violence trended on social media, several netizens claimed that such a situation may have already been predicted by The Simpsons. On Wednesday, thousands of angry supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and clashed with the police, which resulted in the death of at least four people including a woman. Also Read - Did 'The Simpsons' Predict President Trump's Death on August 27, 2020?

Many users noted how the violence was predicted in season 7 of the series in episode 18 called ‘The Day the Violence Died’. Notably, the video shows characters storming the capitol holding guns, and even bombs. In the particular episode, Krusty the Clown presents ‘I’m an Amendment to Be’, depicting a Constitutional Amendment’s attempt to ban flag burning.

Another image from the 31st Halloween special episode ‘Treehouse of Horror XXXI’ shows a cartoon version of Homer Simpson sitting on the roof of a house, with a gun in hand awhile everything is on fire around him. The picture has the date January 20, 2021 written on it.

Interestingly, January 20, 2021 is the official date for the inauguration of the new US President, Joe Biden. Is another violent incident on the cards?

See the viral posts here:

Did the Simpsons Predict Civil War in US Jan 2021? & The four horsemen of apocalypse. Latest episode: The Simpsons Election Day Of Horror Season 31 #CapitolBuilding #TrumpRally #capitolbreach #Capitol pic.twitter.com/pJizSXItiP — Surabhi Lal ❤ (@SurabhiLal_) January 7, 2021

Here is how people reacted:

I heard that even Simpsons predicted corona virus — Abinav Ram (@nationa67243817) January 7, 2021

God damn it, how does this keep happening — Cian Martin (@CianMartin69) January 7, 2021

Simpson's predicted the Capitol Hill thing. pic.twitter.com/kejp7HpnWG — my clouthouse (@mywheelhouseftw) January 6, 2021

Social media giants, Twitter, Facebook Inc and Instagram temporarily locked the accounts of US President Donald Trump, as tech giants scrambled to crack down on his baseless claims about the US presidential elections amid riots. A dusk-to-dawn curfew has also been declared by Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, who asked for the assistance of the National Guard to help reestablish order in the nation’s capital.

Reacting to the riots, former President Barack Obama denounced the violence calling it as moment of great ‘dishonour and shame for our nation.’ He also accused the outgoing President Donald Trump of fuelling the violence by baselessly lying about the outcome of the elections.

Meanwhile, President-elect Biden said, ”At this hour, our democracy’s under unprecedented assault. Unlike anything, we’ve seen in modern times. An assault on the citadel of liberty, the Capitol itself. An assault on the people’s representatives and the Capitol Hill police, sworn to protect them. And the public servants who work at the heart of our Republic.”