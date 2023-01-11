Home

Did You Know 831 224 Means ‘I Love You Today, Tomorrow, Forever’? Here’s How

The number 831 is a cyber term used to mean "I Love You." Each individual number in 831 has a specific definition.

What is 831 224 ?

New Delhi: We come across unusual and weird things going viral over the internet all the time. Be it some stupid challenges, trending reels or cringe-worthy videos. Believe us or not, this time the number 831 224 is going crazy viral across social media platforms.

What is the meaning of 831 224?

The number 831 224 means “I love you today, tomorrow, forever.” “I Love You” is the most common definition for 831 on Snapchat, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Each individual number in 831 has a specific definition:

8 = The total number of letters in the phrase “I Love You.”

3 = The total number of words in the phrase “I Love You.”

1 = 831 has one meaning.

And, the number 224 is a cyber term used in text speak to express permanency in a romantic context.

2 = TOday

2 = TOmorrow

4 = FORever

Earlier recently another number 5201314 also went viral and that means “I love you for a lifetime.”