Home

Viral

Viral Video: This Dog Plays Volleyball Better Than Us, Agree?

Viral Video: This Dog Plays Volleyball Better Than Us, Agree?

Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 1.55k views and received more than 700 likes.

This Dog Plays Volleyball Better Than Us, Agree? | Photo: X @oddxing

Did you have a tiring day at work? Are you aimlessly scrolling through social media, hoping to find something adorable to lift your spirits? Well, we’ve got just the video for you! It features some humans and an adorable dog having a playful time with a ball. This clip was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by a handle name @oddxing, has gone crazy viral on the microblogging site.

Trending Now

The viral video showcases a dog playing volleyball alongside its human companion. What’s truly remarkable and has captivated numerous viewers is the dog’s impressive ability to keep the ball in the air when it’s passed to him. Isn’t that truly incredible? The adorable doggo jumps hits the ball back over the net, much to the surprise and amazement of the volleyballers playing with pooch.

You may like to read

Watch How The Doggo Competes With ‘Hooman’ Buddies!

This video made my day! That’s beautiful to watch. Animals are truly incredible creatures. Baylor • Feds • Burning Man • Punk

• Trish • Arcia • Sami • Vesia• Nazis pic.twitter.com/mRfBaXpdzG — oddxing (@oddxing) September 3, 2023

Actually, it’s an older video that keeps getting shared multiple times because internet users simply adore this adorable pooch.

The user shared the clip with the caption, “This video made my day! That’s beautiful to watch. Animals are truly incredible creatures.”

Since being shared the clip has accumulated over 1.55k views and received more than 700 likes.

Meanwhile, a video of a little girl sleeping on a bed with slithering snakes has also gone viral on the internet, sparking both fascination and horror among viewers.

In the clip the little can be seen sleeping comfortably cuddling multiple giant snakes. The reptiles can be seen slithering next to the girl. Well the video could be a nightmare for other but for this girl its like everyday thing.

Watch How The Girl Cuddles Snakes While Sleeping

The clip was shared on Instagram by a an account named @ snakemasterexotics with the caption, “Cuddle fest alert! 🚨 Ariana has turned into the ultimate snake charmer, sharing her bed with all her slithery friends! 🛏️🐍 It’s a snuggle party, and everyone’s invited! Cozy up with your own cuddly buddy and join the fun. Just make sure to leave some room for yourself!.”

The features a girl named Ariana. Ariana really loves snakes, and you can tell because she shares lots of videos where she’s friendly and playful with different kinds of snakes.

Since being shared the clip has accumulated over 223,000 views and received more than 62,000 likes. The video has caused a lot of reactions online, from people being amazed to others feeling worried. Some viewers are concerned about the danger of playing with snakes. They want everyone to understand that snakes are not toys.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES