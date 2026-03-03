Home

When we are out of our country, we start missing our motherland and yearn to just kiss the soil.

No place like home!

New Delhi: There is no place like home, no matter how rich, successful, and popular you are. You guys go out for excursions, holidays, and trips with your family and friends to the most exotic places to recharge yourself. Being out there is not only adventurous but also enriches your knowledge and experience. What is also true is that when we are out of our country, we start missing our motherland and yearn just to kiss the soil. Something similar has happened with the crew of Air India.

The crew comprises members from different departments, like the captain, commander, air hostesses, cabin crew and attendants. They are flying back home from Dubai, the UAE, because of the ongoing war in the region and the narrow escape that residents had from the Iranian drones and missiles. The satisfaction is clearly visible on their faces. We share a video from that moment from inside the flight that is ferrying about 60-65 people.

The Air India crew is heading back home from Dubai. pic.twitter.com/aJdduEQ1Tg — Fahad Naim (@Fahadnaimb) March 3, 2026

The happiness on these many faces says so much without using any words. The home is where they are headed to, in the gentle embrace of the homeland, in the secure arms of their country, where they yearn to be in a flash.

The video is posted on X by Fahad Naim @Fahadnaimb: “The Air India crew is heading back home from Dubai.”

The post has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

VTR Ravi Kumar @vtrrk: Curious if you do pre flight safety demonstration for them too.

Fahad Naim @Fahadnaimb: The majority would be focused on assessing the pilots’ landing performance

Savina Farro @savinavlogs29: Imagine a pilot flying a bunch of pilots home.

Fahad Naim @Fahadnaimb: The pilot flying will be nervous, trying to avoid a hard landing

Dr. Z.D. Türker @DrZDTurker: what happened to you Indian passengers? forgot them?

Cap10 ❤✊@RyDollaSign: @grok how did they have enough crew to fill a 787, in one city? How many aircraft did they have in DXB, and how are they going to get them back?

Chandra Dake @cdake: so they dont have normal civilian clothes when they are travelling as passengers. soo sad.

OSINT Collective @OsintCollective: I wouldn’t want to be on a plane in an active warzone

Mo Games Live @MoGamesLive: So do they still have to do the safety speech when it’s just other pilots etc on the plan?

Squidward @ssquiidwardd: You face more danger flying with Air India than staying in Dubai

RBZ FY @BoaazR: This is very dangerous for an airline ! Anything happening to this aircraft would deal a major blow! Should separate them

Slevin Kelevra @dudewhateve: I see Capt Nirmalendu, Capt Harpreet Basra and Capt Subhor Gupta!

Cuteness @moaningroaner: They look so lively and happy. Good for them.

Tarun @Tarunp2789: Just spotted cousin in this flight

IhaulBoxes @IhaulBoxes: The pilots better don’t have the fish. ️ ‍♂️

Rue @Waggetteone: Good news. A knowledgeable group of passengers

