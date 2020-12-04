Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter war has been the talk of the town all Thursday. In case you missed out, the actors were embroiled in a bitter war of words over the farmers’ protest on Thursday, a spat that began with Shaheen Bagh protester Bilkis Bano but soon spilled over to name calling, Punjabi identity, the Delhi riots and even some muscle flexing over the mother figure. Also Read - Delhi Traffic Police Issues Latest Advisory | Check List of Routes to Avoid
Earlier this week, Ranaut misidentified a woman farmer from Punjab as Bilkis Bano, the octogenarian who made international headlines during the anti-CAA protests. She shared a tweet alleging that the "Shaheen Bagh dadi" also joined the farmers' agitation over the new agri laws at various border points of the national capital.
However, Dosanjh shared a BBC interview of the woman who Ranaut had wrongly identified as Bilkis Bano and tweeted on Wednesday that her name is Mahinder Kaur. From there, the fight started getting nasty as the actress called Dosanjh filmmaker Karan Johar's 'pet', a 'bootlicker' and asked if he wasn't ashamed of defending somebody who 'instigated' the Delhi riots. It went on and on from there, with both the actors counter-attacking each other.
Addressing Ranaut in Punjabi, Dosanjh has now become Indian Twitter’s new star for schooling Kangana and responding to her allegations with fiery comebacks at every turn. A majority of Twitter users are now hailing Dosanjh for how he took on the actress’ whataboutery with utmost confidence.
Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points for the 9th consecutive day protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.