Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter war has been the talk of the town all Thursday. In case you missed out, the actors were embroiled in a bitter war of words over the farmers’ protest on Thursday, a spat that began with Shaheen Bagh protester Bilkis Bano but soon spilled over to name calling, Punjabi identity, the Delhi riots and even some muscle flexing over the mother figure. Also Read - Delhi Traffic Police Issues Latest Advisory | Check List of Routes to Avoid

Earlier this week, Ranaut misidentified a woman farmer from Punjab as Bilkis Bano, the octogenarian who made international headlines during the anti-CAA protests. She shared a tweet alleging that the ”Shaheen Bagh dadi” also joined the farmers’ agitation over the new agri laws at various border points of the national capital. Also Read - Farmers Protest Day 9 LIVE: No End to Deadlock as Farmers Refuse to Budge; Ghaziabad-Delhi Border Shut

However, Dosanjh shared a BBC interview of the woman who Ranaut had wrongly identified as Bilkis Bano and tweeted on Wednesday that her name is Mahinder Kaur. From there, the fight started getting nasty as the actress called Dosanjh filmmaker Karan Johar’s ‘pet’, a ‘bootlicker’ and asked if he wasn’t ashamed of defending somebody who ‘instigated’ the Delhi riots. It went on and on from there, with both the actors counter-attacking each other. Also Read - Next Round of Talks With Farmers on Dec 5, Govt Says Looking Into Concerns Regarding Weakening of Mandis

Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now. https://t.co/RkXRVKfXV1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Addressing Ranaut in Punjabi, Dosanjh has now become Indian Twitter’s new star for schooling Kangana and responding to her allegations with fiery comebacks at every turn. A majority of Twitter users are now hailing Dosanjh for how he took on the actress’ whataboutery with utmost confidence.

Diljit Dosanjh is a STAR! Dil-jit actually! 🔥🔥😍😍👏🏽👏🏽🤩🤩 @diljitdosanjh — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 3, 2020

#DiljitVsKangana fight getting to next level Meanwhile Memers RN to Diljit: pic.twitter.com/GUuDRD57IZ — Vicky (@Stephan53457462) December 4, 2020

Woke up to find myself in love.#DiljitVsKangana pic.twitter.com/M7GJBzAIR6 — Umesh Gawas (@UmeshGawas) December 4, 2020

Diljit is the King 👑 If you don’t appreciate his movements it’s because you don’t understand them@diljitdosanjh has become one of the most important leaders of our people Live long King — Humble The Poet (@humblethepoet) December 3, 2020

Immense respect for you @diljitdosanjh. @KanganaTeam have some shame. Apologise to the elderly lady whom you’ve accused. Farmers are just fighting for their right. @diljitdosanjh Is battameez aurat k munh lag k koi faida nahi. Lots of love and respect to you @diljitdosanjh ✊🏼 https://t.co/edKSjkSDpF — Seema Kaur (@seemakhan50) December 4, 2020

Diljit Paaji tussi bhut wadiyaa kamm kar rahe ho. Kangna da agenda hi Andolan toh dhyan DIVERT karna hai. Eh apne maqsad ch kaamyaab ho rahi hai, tussi esnu reply na dao. Eh bhut chalak lok ne. Ede nal v gal karange, ek war sada kisaanii wala maslaa solve ho jawe. #KisanKiBaat https://t.co/DG1B73oZx4 — Jassi (@JJassiOfficial) December 3, 2020