Dil Lagana Mana Tha fame Mondal brothers purchase Rs 70 lakh Mercedes-Benz GLE, become social media sensation

Viral news: 'Dil Lagana Mana Tha' viral brothers purchase the luxury Mercedes car worth Rs. 70 lakh. Scroll down to see.

Krish Mondal (Image: Instagram @viralbhayani)

Viral News: Social media never fails to disappoint, and once again, the power of one such platform has once again identified raw talent, turning into recognition in the whole country. This time, we’re talking about the famous brothers’ duo named Kishore Mondal and Krish Mondal. What’s surprising is that Krish is just 7 years old. The two used to record simple and raw videos and soon became the social media sensations. Due to the work, they’ve reportedly bought a luxury Mercedes-Benz GLW, which costs nearly Rs. 70 lakh. You can check the viral pictures here.

‘Dil Lagana Mana Tha’

The two sang ‘Dil Lagana Mana Tha’ in their voices, which became an overnight sensation on Instagram. You must have come across the original reel and thousands of others using their voiceover. Since then, they have stood out as the talented brothers on Instagram.

Luxury SUV worth Rs. 70 lakh

After the massive success and virality of their song, the two brothers have reportedly bought a Mercedes-Benz GLE, which costs nearly Rs. 70 lakh. People often say that it takes years to finally get your talent recognised. However, the brothers’ duo just proved that it’s not the case and it doesn’t happen always. The consistency and passion of the two has taken them to this place. In addition, the fans and admirers of the two have flooded the comment section of the post, sharing messages to ‘congratulate’ them.

Viral post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The post was shared on Instagram with the caption, “They go by the names of Kishore Modal and Krish Mondal, the two young kids who have taken the world of music and social media by storm… Besides winning everyone’s hearts and attention, the super talented Mondal brother duo have now bought a luxury Mercedes-Benz GLE worth about Rs. 70 lakhs!”

The two brothers, Kishor and Krish Mandal, going from sharing raw singing videos to purchasing a luxury Mercedes has struck a chord online. It highlights their hard work, passion, faith, hope, and above everything, consistency.

