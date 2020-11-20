Exemplifying the phrase ‘Ye Dil Maange More’, a man in Pakistan’s Sialkot who already has 3 wives is looking for the fourth one! As per Gulf Today, 22-year-old Adnan has already been married thrice, has 3 wives and children, and lives with all of them happily. Also Read - Army Refutes Reports of India Carrying Strikes In PoK Acrorss LoC, Calls Them 'Fake'

However, he is on the lookout for a fourth wife and all his wives namely Shumbal, Shabana, and Shahida are helping him to find her. But he has a condition-her name needs to begin with an 'S'. Also, his fourth wife must meet him first and her name should begin with an 'S' to match the initials of the rest of his wives.

Notably, his first marriage took place at the age of 16 when he was just a student. He got married for the second time at 20, and tied the knot again last year.

In an interview with Daily Pakistan, Adnan reveals how his 3 wives live in harmony with each other and divide household chores amongst themselves, take care of each other’s babies, and never complain about one another.

He also claims that he loves all his 3 wives equally and they love him too. One wife cooks for him, the other washes his clothes, while the third polish his shoes. However, the only complaint they have is that Adnan does not spend enough time with each of them.

As for the marriage plans, he says that each time he has got married, he has done well in his career. Adnan currently lives in a house, which has 6 bedrooms, a drawing room and storeroom and his expenses run between Rs 1-1.5 lakhs per month.

He told Daily Pakistan, “We stay in a house, which has six bedrooms, a drawing-room, and a storeroom. I have no problem in managing expenses as I am of the opinion that finances flourished after my first marriage.”