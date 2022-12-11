‘Dil Sambhal Ja Zara’, Pune Cop Singing Wins Netizen’s Heart | Watch Viral Video Here

'Dil Sambhal Ja Zara', Pune Cop Singing Wins Netizen's Heart. (Photo Credit: Instagram/sagarghorpadeofficial)

Viral Video: Social media has become a great place to unravel the hidden talents of common people. A video of a Pune constable has recently caught the attention of several netizens. In the viral video, we can see a Pune Constable named Sagar Ghorpade singing a beautiful rendition of ‘Dil Sambhal Ja Zara‘ from the Bollywood film Murder 2.

The video showcases Ghorpade singing a song while sitting in front of a microphone. “Dil Samhal Ja Zara….,” reads the caption alongside the video. The video was posted on December 08, 2022. This is not the first time Ghorpade where showcased his talent on the social media platforms. The Instagram page, named Sagar Ghorpade-Artist/Musician, has been posting songs sung by the cop on a day-to-day basis.

WATCH VIDEO OF PUNE CONSTABLE SINGING ARIJIT SINGH’S ‘Dil Sambhal Ja Zara‘ SONG

The viral video struck a chord with Music lovers as they flooded the comment section with various kinds of reactions. “Awesome, liked this version,” commented one user. “Superrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr Sir 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍,” another user expressed. “👏👏👏 amazing voice,” a third user wrote. “Superb,” the fourth user added. “Dil Sambhal Ja Zara” is a song from the 2011 film ‘Murder 2’. It was written by Sayeed Quadri and sung by Mohd Irfan, Arijit, and Salim Bhat.