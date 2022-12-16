Dil Toh Bachcha Hai: Uncle Dances To Harrdy Sandhu’s Titliaan Warga. Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: In a video doing rounds on the internet, an elderly man is seen dancing to Hardy Sandhu's hit song 'Titliaan Warga'.

Elderly Man Dances To 'Titliaan Warga.(Photo Credit: Instagram/ sk2410722)

Viral Video: It is rightly said that dancing is the poetry of the foot! But is there any right age to have fun? In a video doing rounds on the internet, an elderly man is seen dancing to Hardy Sandhu’s hit song ‘Titliaan Warga‘. The elderly man can also be seen lip-syncing the lyrics while he dances effortlessly to the beats of the famous song. The clip was shared by an Instagram user named Sandeep Kumar. In the short clip, people are seen smiling and applauding the man’s dancing abilities.

The video, which was posted five days ago, has received over three lakh likes and four million views. Many users were taken aback by the man’s flawless movements. The man is seen dancing at what appears to be a wedding function.

Several people even left comments on the post. “👏 Dil to bacha hai ji,” commented one user. “❤️❤️super🔥🔥,” wrote another Instagram user. “Wo sir perfect performance ❤️😍,” expressed the third user. “Aapne prove kar diya ki age is just a number (You proved that age is just a number),” added an Instagram user. Many people expressed their gratitude by leaving red heart emojis, clapping emojis, and fire emojis in the comment section.