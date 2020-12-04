An epic war of words was witnessed on Wednesday as actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut tore into each other over the issue of farmers’ protest. A spat that began with Shaheen Bagh protester Bilkis Bano, soon spilled over to name calling, Punjabi identity, the Delhi riots and even some muscle flexing over the mother figure. Also Read - 'Dil Jeet Liya': Twitter is in Love With Diljit Dosanjh After He Schools Kangana Ranaut Over Farmers' Protests
Earlier this week, Ranaut misidentified a woman farmer from Punjab as Bilkis Bano, the octogenarian who made international headlines during the anti-CAA protests. Shutting her down, Dosanjh shared a BBC interview of the woman who Ranaut had wrongly identified as Bilkis Bano. From there. it went on and on, with Dosanjh countering each of Ranaut’s allegations with a counter attack in shudh Punjabi.
Addressing Ranaut in Punjabi, Dosanjh has now become Indian Twitter’s new star for schooling Kangana and responding to her allegations with fiery comebacks. While Punjabis had a swell time, a major section of Indians were apparently clueless, as they couldn’t really understand what Diljit was tweeting.
Many flocked to Google to translate the Punjabi tweets and others asked their Punjabi friends to help them out:
Of course, there were jokes. Internet star and comedian Saloni Gaur, who is famous for her various avatars such as Kangana Runout also poked fun at the apparent language barrier.
Thankfully, student activist and author Gurmehar Kaur came to everyone’s rescue and meticulously translated all of Diljit’s Punjabi tweets, so that you don’t miss out. Here are all the translations:
Thousands of farmers have stayed put at various Delhi border points for the 9th consecutive day protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming. Many faced lathi charge, water cannons and teargas when they were heading towards the national capital as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march against the contentious laws.