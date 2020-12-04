An epic war of words was witnessed on Wednesday as actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut tore into each other over the issue of farmers’ protest. A spat that began with Shaheen Bagh protester Bilkis Bano, soon spilled over to name calling, Punjabi identity, the Delhi riots and even some muscle flexing over the mother figure. Also Read - 'Dil Jeet Liya': Twitter is in Love With Diljit Dosanjh After He Schools Kangana Ranaut Over Farmers' Protests

Earlier this week, Ranaut misidentified a woman farmer from Punjab as Bilkis Bano, the octogenarian who made international headlines during the anti-CAA protests. Shutting her down, Dosanjh shared a BBC interview of the woman who Ranaut had wrongly identified as Bilkis Bano. From there. it went on and on, with Dosanjh countering each of Ranaut’s allegations with a counter attack in shudh Punjabi.

Addressing Ranaut in Punjabi, Dosanjh has now become Indian Twitter’s new star for schooling Kangana and responding to her allegations with fiery comebacks. While Punjabis had a swell time, a major section of Indians were apparently clueless, as they couldn’t really understand what Diljit was tweeting.

Many flocked to Google to translate the Punjabi tweets and others asked their Punjabi friends to help them out:

Whole of south Indian Twitter rushing to learn Punjabi in a day because of Diljit Dosanjh; Central government which has been trying to get us to learn Hindi since 70 years: pic.twitter.com/avFZtcTPJe — Rakshith ಪೊನ್ನಾಥಪುರ (@PonnathPuraaNa) December 3, 2020

Punjabi is tough. Any translation of this fight? — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) December 3, 2020

Can someone kindly give us Punjabi-challenged folks a translation of @diljitdosanjh’s tweets? Can’t be missing this 🙁 https://t.co/M5yiTMZLPG — Varun Santhosh ‎ورُن سنتوش (@santvarun) December 3, 2020

#KanganaRanaut and #DiljitDosanjh fighting People who dont know punjabi still have to react had their face be like: pic.twitter.com/0EULrQJ38C — Eternal MOD ❼ (@Shubh4_all) December 3, 2020

Of course, there were jokes. Internet star and comedian Saloni Gaur, who is famous for her various avatars such as Kangana Runout also poked fun at the apparent language barrier.

Kangana Runout right now pic.twitter.com/xQJI9icRDA — Saloni Gaur (@salonayyy) December 3, 2020

Thankfully, student activist and author Gurmehar Kaur came to everyone’s rescue and meticulously translated all of Diljit’s Punjabi tweets, so that you don’t miss out. Here are all the translations:

Translation:

So friend last tweet of the day@KanganaTeam is known to divert attention from the issues at hand The issue is about unfair Farm Bill and we stand with farmers in peaceful solidarity If one wants to fix their Karma they must apologise to the mothers of Punjab https://t.co/wure9HTJ02 — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) December 3, 2020

Translation:

Go do your politics and wag your tail.. we want nothing to do with you. Go learn some manners before attacking our mothers and sisters. I seek prosperity and peace for everyone.. and know how to give it back if someone attacks. Fame monger promoting her own # https://t.co/rdlhRjaNsg — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) December 3, 2020

Translation:

It’s a peaceful protest.. everyone stands with the farmers Everyone please note, people like @KanganaTeam are trying to destabilise the movement, divert attention and politicise it.. This woman works to divert attention from real issues Punjabi’s know your truth https://t.co/eX4GDMCV6Q — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) December 3, 2020

Translation:

The way you proved your lack of brains by insulting punjabi mothers.. PUNJAB will remember you and..YOU will remember punjabi Straying peaceful protests is all you can do and have done Don’t worry, I know all your tricks and what you’re trying to do https://t.co/OgJgAeMWR0 — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) December 3, 2020

Translation:

Our mothers who live in our heart, you say they’re on hire for 100rs I know all your ploy India is not yours alone..Hell, promoting political agenda the whole time Punjabis have sacrificed the most and now you’re abusing our mothers Dw we wont let you forget https://t.co/QCvCh2c5ym — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) December 3, 2020

Translation:

Kanagana speak of unifying the nation, not dividing it Answer this first THIS ISN’T JUST YOUR COUNTRY You’ve no other work than spitting nonsense 24 hours What sort of nationalism teaches you to insult the country’s elders Plays nationalism card every time https://t.co/ZzgSjrle01 — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) December 3, 2020

Thousands of farmers have stayed put at various Delhi border points for the 9th consecutive day protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming. Many faced lathi charge, water cannons and teargas when they were heading towards the national capital as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march against the contentious laws.