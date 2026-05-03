Diljit Dosanjh stops performance amid Khalistan flag controversy at Canada concert, video goes viral

A high-energy concert night in Canada turned into a talking point after singer Diljit Dosanjh paused his performance mid-show. The moment unfolded during his Aura 2026 concert when an unexpected situation in the crowd shifted the mood. What began as a musical evening soon caught global attention as videos from the venue started circulating online. Fans quickly shared clips and reactions, making the incident trend across platforms. While concerts often bring excitement, this time it also sparked debate around what should and should not happen during a live performance.

What happened during Diljit Dosanjh’s Canada concert?

During the concert, a few individuals in the audience were seen raising pro-Khalistani flags, which disrupted the ongoing performance. Security personnel stepped in and removed three men from the venue to restore order. As the situation unfolded, Diljit addressed the crowd and said “edi jagah jedi kaam di aa othe use karo,” asking people to use such actions in appropriate places. His calm yet firm response helped control the situation and allowed the concert to continue without further interruption.

How did fans react to the viral video?

The video from the concert quickly went viral and triggered mixed reactions online. Some users supported the singer’s action and praised him for taking control. One user wrote “Diljit Dosanjh just showed what spine looks like. At his Canada concert he threw Khalistanis out of the show.” Another said “Good that he took a stand!” However others had a different view.

See Diljit Dosanjh and fans reaction on viral video here

Diljit Dosanjh just showed what spine looks like. At his Canada concert, he threw Khalistanis out of the show. pic.twitter.com/l7ZsrK5EC4 — Tajinder Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 2, 2026

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A comment read “Except he didn’t criticise them. He didn’t say Khalistan doesn’t exist he said this isn’t the place for protest. Nothing more.” Another added “Spine He didn’t criticize them. Instead he talked Punjab Punjab Punjab to appease them.”

Spine? He didn’t criticize them . Instead he talked Punjab, Punjab, Punjab to appease them, don’t even once mention India so as not to offend them . He essentially said that he always raises Punjab issue himself . In other words, why are Khalistanis showing him flags when he is… — Archer (@seekingkasturi) May 2, 2026

What is Diljit Dosanjh’s stance on such incidents?

Diljit made it clear that he does not support disruptions during his shows. He referred to past experiences including a similar moment at his Surrey concert and stressed that such behaviour will not be tolerated. He highlighted his consistent connection with Punjab mentioning his involvement during farmer protests, Punjab floods and even speaking about the Komagata Maru incident on global platforms.

Also read: What was the Komagata Maru incident that Diljit Dosanjh mentioned on The Tonight Show?

He said “Charity is not my job. It’s the love for the motherland and its people that makes us all come and do it. But if someone still wants to protest just because I sat on TV in front of someone I don’t care keep doing it.”

About Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura World Tour

Punjabi superstar launched his highly anticipated Aura World Tour in spring 2026 marking a powerful new phase in his global journey. The tour began on April 23 at BC Place in Vancouver and includes major stops across the United States and Canada.