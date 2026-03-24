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Whats dimethylmercury used in Dhurandhar 2? Know everything about this chemical

What’s ‘dimethylmercury’ used in Dhurandhar 2? Know everything about this chemical

Dhurandhar 2: Is 'dimethylmercury' actually a slow poison, as claimed in the movie? Scroll down to read the detailed story.

What's 'dimethylmercury' used in Dhurandhar 2? Know everything about this chemical (Image: AI generated)

Dhurandhar 2: When social media is buzzing with the popular movie, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, featuring Ranveer Singh, people are also super curious to know more about the chemical ‘dimethylmercury’, which was claimed to be the ‘slow poison’ in the movie. The chemical, which goes by the formula CH₃-Hg-CH₃ in the movie, was used in the context that Indian scientists had developed an attenuated form of the chemical, which slowly affects lungs and other organs, giving a slow death. However, we are again pointing out that it was just a part of the movie. Another point to add is that the chemical was pronounced as ‘Dee’ and not ‘Di’ in the movie directed by Aditya Dhar. Here, we take you through the details of the chemical ‘dimethylmercury’.

Now comes the main question!

Is ‘dimethylmercury’ actually a slow poison?

The compound ‘dimethylmercury’ can enter the body by inhalation or by skin penetration. The chemical truly is a toxic one, as in some cases, it can take almost 5 months to show neurological symptoms, as ScienceDirect suggests.

The chemical affects the Central Nervous System (CNS).

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A professor named Karen Wetterhahn worked with this chemical in 1996 to study something. She took precautions like safety glasses, latex gloves, and whatnot while handling the chemical. However, within a year, she passed away from the effects of mercury poisoning, as per reports.

What’s the relevance of the chemical to Dhurandhar 2?

The chemical ‘dimethylmercury’ has been used in the Aditya Dhar-directed movie Dhurandhar: The Revenge many times. In the movie, it was claimed that Indian scientists had prepared the attenuated form of the chemical, which can easily penetrate through the skin and has the tendency to affect the lungs and other organs of the body, giving an individual a ‘slow death’.

What’s Dimethylmercury?

The chemical ‘dimethylmercury’ is a volatile compound. Hold on! We know that’s a lot of chemistry. Let us simplify it like this:

C stands for carbon; it alone is an element.

A compound is made up of two or more elements.

This makes CH₃-Hg-CH₃ a compound, as it contains carbon, hydrogen, and mercury. Here, C stands for carbon, H stands for hydrogen, and Hg stands for mercury.

The dialogue about the Indian scientists preparing an attenuated form of the chemical is fictional. There’s no evidence available publicly to support the statement.

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