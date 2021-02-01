New Delhi: Dinesh Karthik-led Tamil Nadu players won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) campaign for the second time on Sunday and to celebrate their victory, the team danced to the Kollywood blockbuster Master’s song “Vaathi Coming”, and the video of the celebration has gone viral. Also Read - TAD vs NW Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Abu Dhabi T10 Super League Match 14: Fantasy XI And Probable XIs For Today's Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors February 1, 2021

In the short video clip, Karthik and his teammates can be seen totally nailing the steps “Vaathi Coming” and while Karthik was noticed perfectly mimicking actor Vijay’s signature moves from the chartbuster, his teammates followed him in sync. The song “Vaathi Coming” is sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Gana Balachandar and its music video has garnered over 15 million views on YouTube. Also Read - Kapil Sharma Gets Trolled After Announcing Birth of Second Baby, Netizens Ask 'Why no Gap'

Watch the viral video here: Also Read - Budget 2021: Allocation For Rural Infrastructure Hiked to Rs 40,000 Crore From Rs 30,000 Crore

VAATHI COMING, OTHTHEY!! BAAIS VERA MAAARI CELEBRATION AFTER THE #SMA2021 WIN! 😂😂🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zWemnK2CHU — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) January 31, 2021

Soon after the team’s glorious victory, Karthik also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Couldn’t have asked for more! Clapping hands sign. This win means a lot! The boys played brilliantly and it was a team performance through and through.”

கப் முக்கியம் பிகிலு 🏆 Couldn’t have asked for more! 👏🏻 This win means a lot! The boys played brilliantly and it was a team performance through & through.#SyedMushtaqAliT20 #TNvBDA pic.twitter.com/fcjN5aexxZ — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 31, 2021



The movie Master, hit theatres on January 13 this year and revolves around an alcoholic professor who crosses paths with a gangster who uses children for his criminal endeavours. The film made its premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 29.