Pune: A mother's love knows no bounds and this story will make you believe exactly that! Battling all odds, a disabled woman from Pune traveled 1,200 km to Amravati on a two-wheeler to bring her son back home amid the COVID-19 lockdown. 37-year-old Sonu Khandare, an accountant with a private firm, had no idea that the lockdown would force her to make the journey of a lifetime.

"My son Prateek had gone to my in-laws' place at a village in Anjangaon Surji tehsil on March 17 and was stuck there after the lockdown was announced on March 22," said. Khandare.

Initially, the Khandare couple was not worried about the boy's well-being, but when the lockdown was extended further till May 4, they got restless.

With an aim to bring her son back, Khandare then approached district authorities, applied for a travel pass online and even considered hiring a car for the journey. However, because of the high car rental, she decided to take her two-wheeler.

“When I was granted a travel pass for 48 hours on April 24, I just headed home, packed some food and water and left on my two-wheeler without thinking twice,” she said.

The trip proved to be a test of her grit and perseverance, as she had to encounter harsh weather conditions and dry terrains of Marathwada and Vidarbha along the way.

“I kept riding my two-wheeler even at night, with no light except the dim one coming from the headlight and to make things worse, I was stopped and questioned at every check-post along the way. When I noticed the CCTV cameras near the petrol pump, I decided to rest there on the open ground, as I believed that if anything were to happen to me, it will be recorded,” she said.

After a long and hard journey, she reached her in-laws home in the afternoon and without taking much rest, she resumed the travel again and managed to reach her home in Bhosari area of Pune, at around 11 pm on April 26, just an hour before her travel pass expired.

(With Agency inputs)