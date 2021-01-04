2021 is here, but seems our troubles haven’t gone anywhere! As various vaccines around the world are being rolled out, people are increasingly hopeful that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic would be wiped away soon. However, the new Covid-19 strain has already posed challenges and now, reports have surfaced that the world could be hit by another deadly virus, termed ‘Disease X’. Also Read - Total 25 Cases of New Deadly UK Mutant Coronavirus Strain Detected in India, After 5 More Test positive

Notably, Professor Jean-Jacques Muyembe Tamfum, who discovered Ebola, has warned that new deadly viruses are set to hit mankind which might lead to another pandemic. As per CNN report, Tamfum, said there are new and potentially fatal viruses emerging from Africa's tropical rainforests and warned the world of more diseases that can transmit from animal to humans. He cited examples of diseases such as yellow fever, influenza, rabies, brucellosis which had all jumped from the rodents or insects to humans and had led to outbreak of pandemics or epidemics.

'We are now in a world where new pathogens will come out. And that's what constitutes a threat for humanity,' he noted. Though 'Disease X' is hypothetical, but scientists fear it could lead to the destruction around the world if and when it occurs. Professor Tamfum also said that he thinks future pandemics could be worse than Covid-19 and could be more apocalyptic.

When asked if any new disease could be more apocalyptic than Covid-19, he said: “Yes, yes, I think so.”

What is Disease X?

Disease X is the mysterious name given to the very serious threat that unknown viruses pose to human health. Disease X is on a short list of pathogens deemed a top priority for research by the World Health Organization, alongside known killers like SARS and Ebola.

According to various reports, Disease X could spread as fast as COVID-19 but has Ebola’s 50 to 90 per cent fatality rate.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, a patient who had shown early signs of hemorrhagic fever underwent an Ebola test, but doctors fear that it could be signs of ‘Disease X’ -which stands for unexpected, unrecognised diseases that are likely to follow the COVID pandemic.