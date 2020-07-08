Bhopal: In a horrifying incident of bestiality, a 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a cow at a dairy in Sundar Nagar in Bhopal. According to the police, the shameful incident happened on July 4 at around 4 am when the man went to a dairy in Sundar Nagar and allegedly performed unnatural sex with a cow. Also Read - Shameful, Says Swati Maliwal After Animal Rescuers Upload Video of Being Attacked in Delhi

The incident came to light after the cops examined the CCTV footage of the area.

“On July 4, a man named Sabir Ali, 55 entered a diary in Sundar Nagar. The dairy owner Ram Yadav caught him but later allowed him to go. The next day, Yadav checked CCTV footage and found Ali doing an unnatural act (sex) with the cow,” Alok Srivastava, Ashoka Garden Police Station In-Charge, Bhopal told ANI.

One 55-yr-old man arrested after CCTV footage showed that he was involved in unnatural sex with a cow at a dairy in Sundar Nagar. Incident took place at around 4 am on 4 July. Case registered. Accused arrested: A Srivastava, Ashoka Garden Police Station In-Charge, Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/DXN29nF01K — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

“Yadav has filed a complaint in the police station and Sabir Ali has been booked under Section 377. He has been arrested,” he said.

In a similar incident 2 months back, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered after a man identified as Samar Khan raped a cow in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh. A video of the alleged incident had gone viral on social media.

Another horrifying and gut-wrenching case of bestiality had emerged from Kerala’s Kannur in March this year, where a 33-year-old reportedly man raped a cow and tortured it to death.

What has happened to humans?