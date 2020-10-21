New Delhi: Rekha Sharma, India’s National Commission for Women chairperson has come under fire from Twitter users after her old tweets deemed ‘sexist and derogatory’ have gone viral, sparking controversy. Also Read - Trolls Strike Again! Pune Woman Receives 40,000 Abusive Messages After She Shares Pictures of Her Interfaith Wedding to Support Tanishq
The development comes after Twitterati dug up her old tweets following her meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday wherein she discussed “rise in love jihad cases.”
“Our Chairperson Rekha Sharma met with Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, His Excellency, Governor of Maharashtra and discussed issues related to women safety in the state including defunct One Stop Centres, molestation and rape of women patients at Covid-19 centres and rise in love jihad cases,” the NCW said in a statement.
However, soon after this meeting, Sharma’s old tweets on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many others surfaced on Twitter. She was also seen making crude jokes at the expense of women and ‘endorsing rape’ as punishment.
Miffed at her distasteful and objectionable statements, furious Twitter users are are now demanding that she should resign from her post. Netizens are pointing out the irony given her current position as the NCW chief and many others questioned her appointment in first place.
“She is the Chairperson of National Commission for Women. Just look at few of her tweets and you can find her mentality. How can someone with such a disgusting mentality will ever do justice to women #sackrekhasharma,” a Twitter user wrote.
Here are some of her old tweets:
Her remarks over ‘love-jihad’ remarks have also drawn criticism.
“Any case in which a Muslim man and Hindu woman are in love? How dare you remain in your chair as NCW India chief and use a term that a) treats women as property of communities b) hates Muslims? You bring shame to NCW,” Krishnan tweeted.
After the backalsh, Sharma has protected her tweets, which means, only approved followers can see her tweets.
Notably, Sharma was appointed as the chairperson of the women’s body in August 2015.