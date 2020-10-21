New Delhi: Rekha Sharma, India’s National Commission for Women chairperson has come under fire from Twitter users after her old tweets deemed ‘sexist and derogatory’ have gone viral, sparking controversy. Also Read - Trolls Strike Again! Pune Woman Receives 40,000 Abusive Messages After She Shares Pictures of Her Interfaith Wedding to Support Tanishq

The development comes after Twitterati dug up her old tweets following her meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday wherein she discussed “rise in love jihad cases.”

“Our Chairperson Rekha Sharma met with Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, His Excellency, Governor of Maharashtra and discussed issues related to women safety in the state including defunct One Stop Centres, molestation and rape of women patients at Covid-19 centres and rise in love jihad cases,” the NCW said in a statement.

Our Chairperson @sharmarekha met with Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, His Excellency, Governor of Maharashtra & discussed issues related to #womensafety in the state including defunct One Stop Centres, molestation & rape of women patients at #COVID centres & rise in love jihad cases pic.twitter.com/JBiFT477IU — NCW (@NCWIndia) October 20, 2020

However, soon after this meeting, Sharma’s old tweets on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many others surfaced on Twitter. She was also seen making crude jokes at the expense of women and ‘endorsing rape’ as punishment.

Miffed at her distasteful and objectionable statements, furious Twitter users are are now demanding that she should resign from her post. Netizens are pointing out the irony given her current position as the NCW chief and many others questioned her appointment in first place.

“She is the Chairperson of National Commission for Women. Just look at few of her tweets and you can find her mentality. How can someone with such a disgusting mentality will ever do justice to women #sackrekhasharma,” a Twitter user wrote.

Here are some of her old tweets:

How can someone with such a disgusting mentality will ever do justice to women?#sackrekhasharma pic.twitter.com/EHG9QCGmql — Gargee Kashyap (@KashyapGargee) October 20, 2020

Why hide your cheap and misogynistic tweets now @sharmarekha? The BJP govt should hang its head in shame.

The rapists supporting govt also endorses a misogynist as the head of the @NCWIndia. Under BJP, India truly has become no country for women.#SackRekhaSharma — Youth Congress (@IYC) October 20, 2020

Looks like Amit Malware has hacked Rekha Sharma's Account 😃 Where does Modiji find these Namoonas? pic.twitter.com/98fBvZ0Q8T — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) October 20, 2020

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has locked her account but don't worry here are the google sheet of her archived tweetshttps://t.co/G81IxRMwyH — kalim (@akhmxt) October 20, 2020

I am glad the nation is now demanding #SackRekhaSharma. I was blocked a few months ago by @NCW and Rekha Sharma for demanding action against raising rape cases in UP and the misogynistic remarks about women by bjp leaders

It’s a shame women like her are heading NCW pic.twitter.com/xV5cs2XpzG — Lavanya Ballal | ಲಾವಣ್ಯ ಬಲ್ಲಾಳ್ (@LavanyaBallal) October 20, 2020

What's the point of hiding your tweets now? Cannot believe that the Chairperson of India's National Commission for Women is so deeply misogynistic and regressive! What action will NCW take against Rekha Sharma's vile tweets? #SackRekhaSharma pic.twitter.com/k9IDPM2mLE — Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) October 20, 2020

The old tweets of the NCW chairperson is utterly disgraceful. Rekha Sharma should step down from the seat of the chairperson of the National Commission for Women.#ResignRekhaSharma — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) October 20, 2020

These tweets are now deleted by Rekha Sharma. pic.twitter.com/fNNLMbSVbN — Dr Nimo Shastri 🚩 (@niiravmodi) October 20, 2020

Shame on you @sharmarekha

Ap kya women's ko protection doge ? Sack Rekha sharma pic.twitter.com/fP1khvPVnH — Er.Syed Arsh علی (@Ali_tweetsZ) October 20, 2020

Immediately sack this woman who disrespecting the chair she is holding its the matter of woman in this country, if one who is vile in thoughts cannot be permitted to hold such vital responsible chair. #SackRekhaSharma — 𝕻𝖗𝖎𝖙𝖆𝖒 𝕿𝖎𝖗𝖕𝖚𝖉𝖊 (@ptirpude1991) October 20, 2020

When a country has a Women commission chief who speaks non sense about women & has no idea about her sexist comments than How can we expect the nation to have a non sexist & Gender sensitivity approach?

Our Daughters don't deserve to be born in this atmosphere. #SackRekhaSharma pic.twitter.com/ntsB0jKBAU — Surbhi Dwivedi (@DwivediSurbhi) October 20, 2020

Her remarks over ‘love-jihad’ remarks have also drawn criticism.

“Any case in which a Muslim man and Hindu woman are in love? How dare you remain in your chair as NCW India chief and use a term that a) treats women as property of communities b) hates Muslims? You bring shame to NCW,” Krishnan tweeted.

Hey @sharmarekha – what on earth is a "love jehad" case? Any case in which a Muslim man and Hindu woman are in love? How dare you remain in your chair as @NCWIndia chief & use a term that a) treats women as property of communities b) hates Muslims? You bring shame to NCW. https://t.co/MYmSSTPN59 — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) October 20, 2020

The Chairperson of NCW India giving credence to the rumours of love jihad is appalling!! If she cannot oppose the idea at least she can remain quiet on it. Giving legitimacy to something which at once demeans a woman and vilifies a community is disgusting!!!

. https://t.co/H8SPtsDa2o — Priya Prakash (@praxpriya) October 20, 2020

After the backalsh, Sharma has protected her tweets, which means, only approved followers can see her tweets.

So India’s women’s body chief hides her Twitter account after activists dig out old misogynistic tweets by her. Mind you her role as national commission for women chief is to safeguard the safety of women and help them get justice! What a shameful commentary for new India! pic.twitter.com/LlOnTRs9h8 — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) October 20, 2020

Notably, Sharma was appointed as the chairperson of the women’s body in August 2015.