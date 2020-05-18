New Delhi: While people on social media are still debating the issue of violence against women vis-a-vis the ‘boys locker room’ incident, another disturbing video that promotes atrocities against women has come to the fore. Also Read - Odisha Migrant Workers Face FIR For Making TikTok Dance Video During COVID-19 Quarantine

This time, it’s a TikTok influencer named Faizal Siddiqui who has sparked outrage on social media for his video, in which he is allegedly promoting acid attack on women. The video recreates a disturbing scene of an acid attack, in which Faizal is seen throwing liquid on the face of a woman who betrayed her.

He says, “Usne tumhe chor diya jiske liya tumne mujhe chora tha”, and then throws the liquid (acid) on the girl’s face. The woman in the video is seen with paint on her face to give an impression of acid attack injuries.

Here is the video:

This is completely disgusting.

Dear @TikTok_IN,

Delete the account of #FaizalSiddiqui that instigate committing violence against women. He is promoting Acid Attacks to young girls and women. This is unacceptable. #ArrestFaizalSiddiqui #BanFaizalSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/CcqxlfUfpX — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) May 18, 2020

Soon after the video went viral and sparked outrage, Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of the National Commission for Women wrote to TikTok to delete the video and delete Faizal’s account.

She further assured that she will take up the case with the police as well as TikTok regarding such videos.

@NCWIndia have contacted Tik-Tok India @TikTok_IN to remove the video & delete the account of #FaizalSiddiqui that instigate committing violence against women. pic.twitter.com/1QMHpUgQs8 — NCW (@NCWIndia) May 18, 2020

One of the Twitter users named Ashish has also filed a cyber complaint against him.

He wrote, ‘I have filed complaint against Faizal Siddiqui for the TikTok video promoting acid attack towards our women. This type of act shouldn’t be promoted and strict action should be taken.”

I have filed complaint Faizal Siddiqui for the tiktok video promoting acid attack towards our women.

This type of act shouldn't be promoted and strict action should be taken@Rajput_Ramesh @MODIfiedVikas @indiantweeter @TajinderBagga https://t.co/NohTPDzhxi pic.twitter.com/1NkuxJaDQ7 — Ashish (@go4ashi) May 17, 2020

Notably, Faizal Siddiqui who has 13.4 million followers on TikTok, is also known as ‘Prince of Team Nawab’ among his fans. He is also the brother of another TikTok influencer Amir Siddiqui, who was recently in a feud with Indian Youtuber CarryMinati.

CarryMinati’s video has now been deleted from YouTube since it did not adhere to the community guidelines.

Many people on Twitter expressed their anger at the video and demanded that Siddiqui should be behind the bars for promoting acid attack. People also reprimanded him for not using his massive influence in the right way:

Action must be taken against likes of #FaizalSiddiqui for mocking violence against women. But here's a genuine question : Are girls who appear in such videos dumbasses? Getting slapped, getting thrown on road, splashed acid on ~ don't they see anything wrong in this? #BanTiktok — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) May 18, 2020

First they try to be an influencer then they promote their deadly ideologies Will you Promote Acid Attacks ? think again it may your sister getting attacked Kindly stop promoting stupid content & stupid people for your own good & community

Don't promote trash#FaizalSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/9JeMuZVEC0 — Ankur Shukla (BJP) 🇮🇳 (@ANKRULZZzz) May 18, 2020

I don't know what's going on these days on @TikTok_IN!

But I highly requesting to ban TIKTOK from India !

80% Indian Tiktok users actually don't know how to use it!🙂 But #FaizalSiddiqui

Takes this to an extreme level!#BanTiktok #FaizalSiddiqui @TikTok_IN pic.twitter.com/p5d6bPpfRm — Imishikaaaaaaa (@IshikaSarkar17) May 18, 2020

TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui who has 13.4M followers on @TikTok_IN promotes Acid attack as revenge for jilted lover, he is member of #TeamNawab & brother of Amir Siddiqui. What kind of Social media influencing is this? #BanTikTok We demand the arrest #FaizalSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/UyGU9SfQyT — Sanatan ॐ Sanjeev 🚩जय श्री राम 🚩 (@SanatanSanjeev) May 18, 2020

Govt of india should ban this shit app tiktok immediately in India at any cost because they are spread this type of shit in india.They are not infulencers. they are a**holes 😠 #BanTiktok #FaizalSiddiqui #India pic.twitter.com/XTVab4QSpx — Spacewalker77 (@nikobellic077) May 18, 2020

I m furious to see this video of #FaizalSiddiqui

But how a girl can pull such thing ?

and agree to be the part of such heinous video

Who the hell is that shit headed girl is ?

Extremely disgusting !! pic.twitter.com/AqwWjOiPvO — Anushriya Tyagi (@AnushriyaT) May 18, 2020

After many such videos circulating on the video-sharing app, netizens are now also calling for a ban on TikTok in India for allowing such content:

T-27

In the recent tiktok video of faizal Siddiqui, Promoting acid attack through his Tik tok account & they call themselves as social media influencers! This cringe activity is not called influencing but PROMOTING CRIME! They are such a curse.#BanTikTokInIndia #BanTiktok — Sushma (@Sush_001) May 18, 2020

Acid attack is being proudly promoted on TikTok. What can be more shameful ? This guy Faizal Siddiqui should be arrested immediately. Imagine their mentality when they don’t hesitate to post this nonsense on social media. #BanTikToklnlndia #BanTiktok — Arnav kashyap (@Arnav110511) May 18, 2020

#FaizalSiddiqui why this shameless idiot is not behind bars?

Carryminati’s video get deleted from YouTube 4 no reason and this criminal minded is roaming free and still enjoys a stardom on @TikTok_IN ?

He is promoting acid attack on girls if rejected.#BanTiktok pic.twitter.com/atdlKgp4g8 — MISHRA💥 RED 2.0 (@prrretatma) May 18, 2020

How to Degrade #TikTok on PlayStore..!!

Step 1: Install Tik Tok.

Step 2 : Rate #TikTok 1 Star

Step 3: Uninstall Tik Tok

Simple..!! #FaizalSiddiqui#BanTiktok pic.twitter.com/0w9mkEpinX — udit (@udit0201) May 18, 2020

According to the data published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there have been 1,483 victims of acid attack between 2014 and 2018.