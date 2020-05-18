New Delhi: While people on social media are still debating the issue of violence against women vis-a-vis the ‘boys locker room’ incident, another disturbing video that promotes atrocities against women has come to the fore. Also Read - Odisha Migrant Workers Face FIR For Making TikTok Dance Video During COVID-19 Quarantine
This time, it’s a TikTok influencer named Faizal Siddiqui who has sparked outrage on social media for his video, in which he is allegedly promoting acid attack on women. The video recreates a disturbing scene of an acid attack, in which Faizal is seen throwing liquid on the face of a woman who betrayed her.
He says, “Usne tumhe chor diya jiske liya tumne mujhe chora tha”, and then throws the liquid (acid) on the girl’s face. The woman in the video is seen with paint on her face to give an impression of acid attack injuries.
Here is the video:
Soon after the video went viral and sparked outrage, Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of the National Commission for Women wrote to TikTok to delete the video and delete Faizal’s account.
She further assured that she will take up the case with the police as well as TikTok regarding such videos.
One of the Twitter users named Ashish has also filed a cyber complaint against him.
He wrote, ‘I have filed complaint against Faizal Siddiqui for the TikTok video promoting acid attack towards our women. This type of act shouldn’t be promoted and strict action should be taken.”
Notably, Faizal Siddiqui who has 13.4 million followers on TikTok, is also known as ‘Prince of Team Nawab’ among his fans. He is also the brother of another TikTok influencer Amir Siddiqui, who was recently in a feud with Indian Youtuber CarryMinati.
CarryMinati’s video has now been deleted from YouTube since it did not adhere to the community guidelines.
Many people on Twitter expressed their anger at the video and demanded that Siddiqui should be behind the bars for promoting acid attack. People also reprimanded him for not using his massive influence in the right way:
After many such videos circulating on the video-sharing app, netizens are now also calling for a ban on TikTok in India for allowing such content:
According to the data published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there have been 1,483 victims of acid attack between 2014 and 2018.