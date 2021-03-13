Srinagar: Picture the beauty of the Kashmir Valley and then picture tourists lined one after the other who choose to use the banks of Dal lake as an open toilet. Kashmiris have often mocked and shown their disgust against travellers from mainland India who do not have the courtesy to even ask locals about a public toilet nearby. But this time, the incident was shared by the young environmental activist Licypriya Kangujam. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Militant Killed After Encounter Breaks Out at Tujjar Area of Sopore

Sharing a picture on Twitter, Licypriya expressed shock as an entire tourist population lined up to pee on the roadside of Kashmir's Dal Lake.

"Shocked to see Indian tourists are seen peeing on the roads of beautiful Kashmir's Dal lake. When we will change this behaviour? Dal lake is one of the most beautiful lake in the world," she wrote on Twitter.

Shocked to see Indian tourists are seen peeing on the roads of beautiful Kashmir's Dal lake. When we will change this behaviour? Dal lake is one of the most beautiful lake in the world . pic.twitter.com/9KLfLYdqO8 — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) March 13, 2021

This is not the first time an image of Indian men peeing on the streetside has surfaced the internet but Licypriya’s recent post reminded us all of the obnoxious human behaviour and our ignorance towards the preserving the beauty of an environment.

Many others shared the image on the social media platform.

Here are some of the reactions:

It’s very sad to see” administration should take some strong steps to stop this” #StopPollutingdallake #kashmir pic.twitter.com/ZZjCFkfkZC — _Angad_singh_ (@_Gaziangad_) March 12, 2021

#SwachhBharatMission banks of #dallake being converted into urinals. Who to blame ? The tourists or the cabs leading them to these spots ? @SMC_Srinagar pic.twitter.com/zLow7Ctm0j — aadil reshi (@I_am_reshi_adil) March 13, 2021