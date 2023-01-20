Home

When Was The Last Time You Had Roadside Noodles? Video Of How They Are Made In Factory Will Shock You

Viral Video: We all would agree that nothing compares to street-side Chinese Hakka noodles or chow mean, as lovingly they are called by us. We all have that soft spot for lip-smacking delicious taste and they are readily available in almost every nook and corner of the country. But have you ever wondered how the raw material, that is noodles, is produced?

Though time and again we have come across videos showing how street food materials are prepared, we are sure that this, rather “disturbing” video of how noodles are made in a factory will make you rethink before digging into this ‘finger-licking’ delicacy.

Twitter user, Chirag Barjatya, posted a video showing how noodles are made from scratch with workers handling them in the most disgusting manner. From handling the dough with bare hands to placing them in dirty containers and throwing them on the dirty floor, the clip revealed the unhygienic face of the noodles you relish on the street.

“When was the last time you had road side chinese hakka noodles with schezwan sauce?” says the caption of the video that was posted by Chirag Barjatya, founder of a fitness coaching club.

When was the last time you had road side chinese hakka noodles with schezwan sauce? pic.twitter.com/wGYFfXO3L7 — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) January 18, 2023

Posted on Wednesday, the clip has received more than 4 lakh views and over 600 retweets.

“World’s most hygienic noodle making process. Noodles comes with tasty masala powder and diarrhea,” commented a user. “How do you know it’s used only road side vendors and not by 5-star restaurants?” said another. “Why road side? Even restaurants must be using the same, no?” questioned a third. “Thats how one develops immunity,” joked another netizen.