Disgusting! Watch famous sweet shop staff caught red-handed washing utensils in toilet

Disgusting viral video from Chhattisgarh’s Korba shows famous sweet shop staff washing utensils on a bathroom floor. Food safety officials inspected the sweet shop and issued a notice.

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Disgusting! Famous sweet shop staff caught red-handed washing utensils in toilet | Image: X

Chhattisgarh Eatery Staff Washed Utensils On Bathroom Floor: Chhattisgarh Eatery Staff Washed Utensils On Bathroom Floor: A video showing staff of a famous sweet shop in Chhattisgarh’s Korba washing utensils inside a restroom has gone viral on the internet. The video was recorded by a customer who caught the staff washing utensils on the bathroom floor. The viral video has prompted a food safety department inspection at the New Delhi Sweet. A food safety official has issued a notice to the sweet shop, ordering corrective measures.

What Was Caught On Camera?

In the video, a customer’s voice can be heard while recording the video, confronting the sweet shop staff for washing utensils on the bathroom floor. The video shows utensils being cleaned inside the washroom area. The clip was later shared on the internet and has gone viral on social media platforms, raising concerns over hygiene practices at the outlet.

Watch The Viral Video Here

KORBA, CHHATTISGARH : A viral video from a popular eatery reportedly shows staff washing large cooking utensils on a washroom floor. The management called it an emergency measure, while the food safety department has launched an investigation over hygiene concerns. https://t.co/dKSGeXkkBe — indiainlast24hr (@indiain24hr) October 5, 2026

In the video, the customer recorded the bizarre scene as the staff worker sat on the bathroom floor, washing utensils.

During recording, the customer turned the mobile camera towards a sweet shop staff and questioned him about the practice.

He can be heard asking, “What is this? Why are the utensils being washed here?”

The sweet shop staff responded, “This is just an emergency situation, for the past 2-3 days.”

Furious over the sweet shop staff’s actions, the customer then questioned how the employee justified washing utensils inside a bathroom, “Will you wash your own utensils in the bathroom at home too?”

Food Safety Officers Inspected New Delhi Sweets

The viral video has prompted food safety officers to inspect the sweet shop on Monday. The officials examined the circumstances shown in the footage, checking the hygiene standards being followed at the sweet shop.

During the inspection, the restaurant told officials that the utensils seen in the video belonged to staff members, who had already eaten their meals and were washing the pressure cooker and other vessels.

The Sweet Shop Replied

According to the restaurant manager, staff meals were brought from the main branch of the sweet shop and then the staff heated the meals in a pressure cooker. The utensils are returned to the main branch. The cleaning staff may have washed the utensils in the bathroom when the external water supply was unavailable.

However, food safety officials instructed the sweet shop management to rectify the washing area and comply with the required hygiene standards.