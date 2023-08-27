Home

Viral

Disturbing Video: Crocodile Bites Zookeeper’s Hand, Internet In Shock

Disturbing Video: Crocodile Bites Zookeeper’s Hand, Internet In Shock

In a terrifying incident, the reptile attacked a trainer at a zoo in Thailand, although not without provocation.

Crocodile Bites Zookeeper's Hand at a Thailand zoo. | Photo: Twitter #fafotv

If we start counting the most brutal and dangerous animals across our blue planet, crocodiles undoubtedly rank in the top three. These reptiles are among the most brutal predators and are often referred to as the kings of ponds. They show no mercy when it comes to hunting, and provoking them is undeniably akin to inviting death itself. Recently, a video of a crocodile attacking a zoo trainer has gone viral on the internet, and not for positive reasons. In a terrifying incident, the reptile attacked a trainer at a zoo in Thailand, although not without provocation.

Trending Now

The event unfolded at the renowned Phokkathara Crocodile Farm and Zoo in Chiang Rai, which is recognised for its crocodile shows, where trainers frequently engage in putting their head and hand inside the reptile’s mouth for the entertainment of visitors. This startling incident occurred during one of these live shows, leaving the audience, including children, frightened and screaming due to the harrowing visuals.

The surprising incident was recorded by Khun Phusawit, who was visiting the Phokkathara Crocodile Farm and Zoo with his wife Nok and their two children.

The video footage revealed the zookeeper inserting his hand into the crocodile’s mouth and gradually pushing it further down its throat. He persisted in gently urging the hand deeper, seemingly oblivious to the imminent attack. In a matter of moments, the crocodile abruptly closed its jaws, gripping the hand. Though he managed to extricate his hand from the crocodile’s mouth, it was not without a struggle. The gruesome scene prompted the announcer to halt the music, and he was observed rapidly leaving the arena.

Watch The Horrifying Video Here

pic.twitter.com/lnIlHUPzf4 — Fck Around N Find Out (@FAFO_TV) August 26, 2023

Notably, the video is old and has been reshared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a handle named @FAFO_TV without any caption.

Since being shared the old clip has accumulated over 2 million views and received more than 24,000 likes. The terrifying video has also prompted X users to share their views. Most of the users stated that it was the zoo trainer’s mistake that he provoked the predator and that nature made the creature like attacking is its nature, while others cracked jokes.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“He’s lucky the gator didn’t start spinning around and ripped his arm off 🤦🏽‍♂️,” an X user commented.

“Crocodile not a gator buddy but yeah,” the second user clarified other users.

“I wonder if he ever did that again,” the third user commented.

“no, it kissed him,” the fourth user joked.

“Gator showed him,” another joked.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES