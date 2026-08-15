Disturbing Video: Drunken man bites cobra after it bites him three times, says ‘How dare it bite …?’ – video goes viral on internet

The cobra kept biting the young man, but he did not release it. He killed the snake and then tried to bite it.

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Disturbing Video: Drunken man bites cobra after it bites him three times, says ‘How dare it bite …?’ - video goes viral on internet | Image: ANI

Man Bites Cobra After Killing It: A disturbing video has surfaced on the internet in which a young man, under the influence of alcohol, can be seen confronting a poisonous cobra. As per reports, the serpent bit the man three times. Even after that, the man, under the influence of alcohol, caught the snake and wrapped it around his wrist. The cobra kept biting the man and tried to escape his grip, but the drunken man did not release the serpent.

What Exactly Happened?

The snake kept biting the young man, but he did not release it. He killed the snake and then tried to bite it.

Neighbors can be seen trying to snatch the dead snake away from the drunken young man, but he overpowered them. The video shows 4-5 people were pulling the snake from the man but he didn’t let the dead snake go.

The man was seen muttering angrily, saying ‘how dare it bite me’. As per reports, the incident took place on Thursday evening. The video of the incident surfaced online on Friday.

Watch The Video Here

Cobra Emerged From Neighbor’s House

Sanjay (35), who is a farmer, lives with his family in Bairanaamau Manjhari village. On Thursday evening, a cobra emerged at a neighbour’s house, Sanjay, in an intoxicated state, arrived at his house after hearing screaming and started trying to catch the snake.

He caught the snake but the serpent bit him three times. Sanjay did not relent and killed the serpent with a stick and started roaming around the village with the dead snake in his hand.

Neighbors stopped Sanjay and advised him to get treatment.

The 35-year-old man rushed to the hospital, where doctors administered an anti-venom injection to him. He was sent home after some time.

Chennai Shopkeeper Hires Dancer To Attract Customers

A 30-second viral video of a shopkeeper’s unexpected way to attract customers has gone viral on the internet like wildfire. The shopkeeper, who sells potatoes and onions in Chennai, reportedly hired a beautiful dancer to attract customers. The unusual marketing idea by the shopkeeper quickly grabbed attention, and people started gathering in front of his vegetable shop. The video of the unusual marketing strategy also went viral on social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humours Family | Shivam Pandey (@humoursfamily)



What The Video Shows?

Sometimes businessmen must think outside the box to gather the attention of customers; in this case, it’s outside a vegetable stall. A shopkeeper who sells vegetables hired a pretty dancer to attract customers. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

In the 30-second clip, a pretty woman can be seen grooving inside and outside a vegetable shop to ‘Chammak Challo’, a superhit song from the Bollywood movie ‘Ra.One’.