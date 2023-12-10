Home

Disturbing VIDEO: Man Stomps Puppy To Death In MP’s Guna; Nabbed After CM Chouhan Intervenes

A man brutally stomped a puppy to death in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh. The culprit was arrested after the disturbing video was brought to the notice of CM Shivraj Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh Viral Video: A horrifying display of animal cruelty has come to the fore from Madhya Pradesh’s Guna where a man brutally killed a puppy by viciously stomping the helpless animal to death after flinging it on the road.

The disturbing incident was caught on camera and the video has gone viral on social media platforms. In the video, the man is seen sitting cross-legged outside a shop when two puppies approach him. Suddenly, he grabs one of the canines and violently flings it on the road. The man then approaches the little puppy and repeatedly stomps on it without mercy, killing it without any remorse.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: (Warning: Disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion advised)

Heartbreaking incident in Guna, Madhya Pradesh. An innocent puppy, seeking food and love, was cruelly killed. Such acts are reprehensible and demand justice. We urge Madhya Pradesh Police to swiftly arrest and punish the perpetrator. Let's stand against cruelty and ensure the… pic.twitter.com/E9JekXCJP9 — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) December 9, 2023

Meanwhile, the vicious act was brought to the notice of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who termed it as an “act of barbarism” and assured strict action against the culprit.

Chouhan’s assurance came after Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia urged the CM to look into the matter.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday and the accused was arrested on Sunday.

On Sunday, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in a post on X drew Chouhan’s attention towards the incident.

“This is horrifying and disturbing. There is no doubt that the man should be penalised for this barbarism. @ChouhanShivraj Ji, may please see,” said the Union minister, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from Guna.

Later, CM Chouhan in a post on X said, “Deeply disturbed by the horrifying incident. Swift and strict action will be taken to ensure justice is served. We unequivocally condemn such acts of barbarism, and the individual responsible will face the consequences.”

Guna Kotwali police station house officer Anup Bhargava told news agency PTI that the incident took place in Subhash Colony on Saturday evening.

The 30-year-old accused, Mrityunjay Jadaun, was arrested on Sunday and booked under Indian Penal Code section 428 (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal), he said.

Asked about the mental health condition of the accused, the official said it was being examined.

(With PTI inputs)

