Disturbing Video: Minor couple harassed by goons, man grabs girl from behind in Bihar’s Jamui

A minor boy and a girl were molested and harassed by a group of men in Bihar’s Jamui while returning from their coaching class. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

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Disturbing Video: Minor couple harassed by goons, man grabs girl from behind in Bihar’s Jamui | Image: screen grab ( x)

Minor Couple Harassed In Jamui: A disturbing video has surfaced from Bihar where a minor couple was molested and harassed by goons while returning from their coaching class. The incident took place in Jamui on Saturday evening. The group of men stopped their two-wheeler and started abusing them. They forced the minor boy and girl to get off the vehicle and chased them when they tried to escape. As per reports, the boy and the girl are students of Class 10 at a local school in the city.

Watch The Viral Video Here