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Disturbing Video: Minor couple harassed by goons, man grabs girl from behind in Bihar’s Jamui

A minor boy and a girl were molested and harassed by a group of men in Bihar’s Jamui while returning from their coaching class. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Updated: September 21, 2026, 2:59 PM IST
viral video
Disturbing Video: Minor couple harassed by goons, man grabs girl from behind in Bihar’s Jamui | Image: screen grab ( x)

Minor Couple Harassed In Jamui: A disturbing video has surfaced from Bihar where a minor couple was molested and harassed by goons while returning from their coaching class. The incident took place in Jamui on Saturday evening. The group of men stopped their two-wheeler and started abusing them. They forced the minor boy and girl to get off the vehicle and chased them when they tried to escape. As per reports, the boy and the girl are students of Class 10 at a local school in the city.

Watch The Viral Video Here


 
Read more: Bizarre! Bihar boy duped into paying Rs 2 lakh to become 'IPS officer'; Walks into PS in fake uniform, pistol, arrested | Watch

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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