Home

Viral

Disturbing Video: Man Crushed To Death Between Train And Platform

Disturbing Video: Man Crushed To Death Between Train And Platform

The passenger tried to cross the platform via tracks rather than taking the stairs when the incident took place on November 12.

Disturbing Video: Man Crushed To Death Between Train And Platform

Man Crushed To Death: A shocking incident has emerged from the national capital in which a man experienced a painful death after getting trapped in the gap between an approaching Delhi Metro train and the platform at Qutab Minar station. The tragic incident occurred when the passenger attempted to cross the platform via the tracks instead of using the underground bridge. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reported that he was crushed between the platform edge and the metro train.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.