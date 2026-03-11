Disturbing VIDEO: Woman pleads as youths harass her in broad day light in UP’s Deoria

Home

In the video, the woman can be seen pleading with the men to let her go as they surround her and question her identity.

Disturbing VIDEO: A disturbing video featuring a group of men harassing a woman on a village path in broad day light has gone viral on the internet, raising women’s safety fears. The clip, which was recorded in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria, triggered strong reactions from users, prompting cops to take action.

As per reports, the incident took place in a village in Deoria district where a group of men blocked a woman’s path at a farm field and started harassing her. The victim woman can be seen pleading men to let her go.

The woman repeatedly urged the group to let her go. She can be heard calling the men “bhaiya”, requesting them to move away from her path.

However, ignoring her request the men can be heard asking her who she is and where she lives.

A disturbing video from #UttarPradesh’s #Deoria district showing a group of youths allegedly harassing a young woman has surfaced on social media, prompting police action. The incident reportedly took place in a village under the Madanpur police station area, where more than six… pic.twitter.com/FBgzqN1FTC — Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) March 11, 2026

Men Tried To Drag Woman Into Field

In the video, one of the man can be seen Reports claim that some of the men caught hold of the woman’s arm and tried to take her to a nearby field.

Police Acted Against Accused Men

Deoria Police registered a case against the accused men after the video of the incident went viral. However, authorities have not yet confirmed any arrest.

Police investigation is underway.

