The world is fighting with rapidly spreading Coronavirus disease and many have opted for self-quarantine and those who are affected are being treated amid the outbreak. The epicenter of the virus, China which has minimised the outbreak is now dealing with a different problem altogether. Several news reports have emerged stating that China is seeing a sharp rise in divorce cases as the couples are ‘spending too much time together’ while in quarantine from the coronavirus. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: In Wake of COVID-19, CM Uddhav Thackeray Mulls Suspending Local Trains

The manager of a marriage registry in Dazhou, Lu Shijun, said that the stress of the pandemic is starting to take a toll on marriages. Speaking with local press, he said, “The divorce rate has soared compared to before. Young people are spending a lot of time at home. They tend to get into heated arguments because of something petty and rush into getting a divorce.” Also Read - Trending News Today March 17, 2020: 'We Are Indians, Not Chinese': Northeast Students Request People Not To Call Them ‘Coronavirus’ | Watch

Lu also stated that there could be other factors in the sudden spike in divorce cases. He said that some people who had been planning to file for divorce may have delayed their application due to coronavirus quarantine and now with some quarantine measures being lifted up, they are filing for divorce now. However, the reports have suggested that quarantine from COVID-19 is seen by local officials as the driving force behind the rise in divorces. Also Read - Trending News Today March 17, 2020: Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Textile Shop in Kerala Named 'Corona' Becomes the Centre of Attraction

As per the reports, the district office reported receiving 14 divorce requests in one day, which crossed the limit set by a local council. It so happened that another office had to increase the number of divorce appointments per day due to ‘overwhelming amount of requests’.

The epicenter of the global coronavirus, China, has reported fewer new cases but said that now China is importing more cases from abroad. Another 11 people died, the lowest daily increase since late January, bringing the toll in China to 3,169 deaths, according to the National Health Commission.