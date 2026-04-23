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Absurd Demands: Internet reacts as IITian seeks Young Virgin Brahmin Bride | Viral

‘Absurd Demands’: Internet reacts as IITian seeks ‘Young Virgin Brahmin Bride’ | Viral

A matchmaker and dating coach has brought to light the situation where a 37-year-old man has asked to be matched with a 'virgin, Brahmin and a woman with no past', leaving the internet baffled.

A matchmaker revealed details about a 37-year-old divorced man seeking a woman with no past. Image courtesy: Instagram/oendrila.kapoor

The marriage market is bizarre in India with families coming up with such peculiar demands. Now, a similar situation has been brought to light by matchmaker and dating coach Oendrila Kapoor, which in turn sparked an online debate over the double standards existing in society. Kapoor revealed in a video how a 37-year-old divorced IIT graduate seeking a bride with ‘no past’.

Despite his own divorce, the man reportedly insisted on ‘marrying a woman under 30, belonging to the Brahmin community, who had never been in a relationship and was a virgin.’

What did the matchmaker state?

The incident was revealed by the dating coach Oendrila Kapoor in a video shared on social media, where she spoke about the man’s demands. The man, who was an IITian and reportedly a director at a billion-dollar company, sought a bride who is under 30, has never been married, has never been in a relationship, and belongs to the Brahmin community. She further said that the demands shocked her and led to her dating platform rejecting his profile.

According to Oendrila, the man said he was looking for someone with a zero body count and appeared completely serious. The matchmaker called the demands unreasonable and asked what justified them, to which he responded by citing unspecified ‘research’ suggesting that women with more past partners are more likely to be unfaithful.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oendrila Kapoor | MatchMaker and Dating Coach (@oendrila.kapoor)

When Kapoor countered, asking if the same logic applied to him as well since he was a divorced man, to which he replied, “No, that’s not a fair comparison.” When pressed further for an explanation, he stated that the criteria did not apply to him since ‘he is a man’. Kapoor also stated that a woman fitting his criteria would likely come from a conservative background – one that may not accept a 37-year-old divorcee.

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“I don’t think the scams are happening with you. I think you are the one who’s going to scam these women with your orthodox, patriarchal mindset,” she told him. She later said there is a clear distinction between personal preference and outright hypocrisy, adding that the man was seeking control over a partner’s past rather than compatibility.

Internet reactions

Since the matchmaker shared her experience on social media, users have been reacting strongly. One of the users wrote, “Divorced people should look for other Divorced people, period!” Meanwhile, another wrote, “Man and their audacity.”

Recalling her own experience, another user wrote, “Once I got proposal from a divorced men whose mother was literally justifying his character & blamed his ex wife as Pshyco. I just reject him & give him the advice to go for someone who is also a divorcee.”

Another user wrote, “I’m so proud of the girl who divorced him, I hope and pray she finds true love.” A fourth user wrote, “Where can I buy this audacity???? Yikes.”

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