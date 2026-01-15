Home

Viral

‘Diwali and Makar Sankranti collaboration’: Man flies kite with glowing fairy lights, video goes viral

The video has taken people to an imaginative world, almost matching the plot of a fantasy book or movie. Scroll down to watch it.

Image: Instagram @sanskarvidhate_ (videograb)

Viral news: As the festivals of Lohri and Makar Sankranti come to an end, the craze of kite flying has still not ceased among the people. A recent video shows a boy flying a kite most creatively and imaginatively. The video features the glowing fairy lights and not a thread to fly the kite. The clip was shot during the night time, and the glow of the fairy lights adds to the overall beauty of the video. You can watch the viral video here.

Kite flying with glowing fairy lights

The video shows a man flying a kite with glowing fairy lights and not a thread. The video shows an imaginative world, which matches the plot of a fantasy book or movie. What stood out in the clip is the glow of the fairy lights during the night time, which adds to the overall beauty of the video.

However, it’s not clear if he was flying an actual kite or not, as many people in the comment section talked about the possibility of it being a drone attached to the lights.

Viral video of kite flying

View this post on Instagram A post shared by  (@sanskarvidhate_)

The video was shared by an Instagram account, sanskarvidhate_ recently and has grabbed immense attention online. It has been watched nearly 22 million times and has received more than 1 million likes on the social media platform.

How is social media reacting?

The social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Diwali and Makar Sankranti collaboration,” and another user wrote, “The things I imagined in my childhood.”

Another user hilariously added that people would look at the sky and think of the possibility of it being a UFO.

The comment section of the video is filled with a variety of curious responses in which people have been asking the man about the exact technique he has used to fly the kite with fairy lights.

Many people use harmful Chinese manja to fly kites on the occasion of Lohri and Makar Sankranti, which leads to severe injuries, cuts, and deaths in some cases. This video sends a message of positivity during the times of such festivals to celebrate the rituals responsibly.

