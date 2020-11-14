New Delhi: Just like every year, this year too locals in Nepal celebrated ‘Kukur Tihar’ as part of their 5-day long Diwali celebrations. This festival is a special day dedicated to dogs which is celebrated on the second day of Diwali wherein dogs are worshipped and offered food. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Is Magnificient In Tarun Tahiliani’s Lehenga Which Costs Rs 1,99,900 And You Can't Take Your Eyes Off Her

The festival is an age-old tradition among the people of Nepal and it is believed to celebrate the bond between human beings and dogs. On this occasion, the resident of Nepal offer garlands and apply vermillion to stray dogs apart from feeding them. Also Read - Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Perform ‘Diwali Pujan’ at Akshardham Temple

In Nepali culture, dogs and crows are considered sacred and the day prior to ‘Kukur Tihar’ is called ‘Kaag Tihar’ which involves paying respects to the bird. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Stuns In An Ivory Kurta Sharara Set By Ritika Mirchandani Worth Rs 89K

There are many stories behind this day, and one of them is detailed in the Rigveda.

According to the tale, the celebration came into existence after Samara, the mother of all dogs, assisted Indra, the ruler of heaven, in retrieving stolen cattle. Also, according to the Hindu epic, Mahabharata, a dog accompanied Dharmaraj Yudhisthir to heaven.

Locals pay respects to a number of animals during the five-day Tihar.

The third day of Tihar is dedicated to cows and the fourth day to oxen. A Lakshmi Puja is also performed on the same day.

On the final day, Bhaidooj or Bhatika is celebrated, which officially concludes Tihar. On this day, sisters put a tilak on the forehead of their brothers to wish them a long life.

Every year, Tihar or Diwali is celebrated from Trayodashi of Krishna Paksha (13th day of the waning moon in the month of Kartik) to Kartik Shukla Dwitya (2nd day of waxing moon).

