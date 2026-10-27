Diwali surprise! Haryana boss rewards employees brand-new Kia Sonet SUVs for their dedication to company, video goes viral

A pharmaceutical company based in Panchkula has gifted brand-new Kia Sonet SUVs to four employees ahead of Diwali. Videos of the employees unveiling their cars amid cheers, drum beats and celebrations have gone viral on social media.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/diwali-surprise-haryana-boss-rewards-employees-brand-new-kia-sonet-suvs-for-their-dedication-to-company-video-goes-viral-mits-healthcare-mk-bhatia-8539692/ Copy

Diwali surprise! Haryana boss rewards employees brand-new Kia Sonet SUVs for their dedication to company, video goes viral (Image: Instagram @mitshealthcarepvtltd)

A pharmaceutical company in Haryana has won attention on social media after gifting brand-new SUVs to four of its employees ahead of Diwali. MITS Healthcare, based in Panchkula, surprised the staff members with Kia Sonet cars as a reward for their hard work and dedication to the company. The special moment was captured in videos shared on Instagram, where the employees can be seen unveiling their new vehicles amid cheers and celebrations. MK Bhatia, founder and chairman of MITS Group of Companies, presented the cars as part of the company’s effort to recognise employees for their performance and loyalty.

The SUVs were kept covered with black cloth at a dealership before the employees were invited to reveal them one by one. The excitement grew as colleagues cheered, drums played and the covers came off the vehicles. The event ended with cake-cutting and dancing, turning the car handover into a festive celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mits Healthcare Pvt Ltd (@mitshealthcarepvtltd)

How the company rewarded its employees with cars

According to a report by Cartoq, one of the employees who received a Kia Sonet said he had been working with the company for five years before being selected for the reward. The report also said the company paid around 30% of the vehicle’s cost as a down payment. The remaining monthly instalments are adjusted against the employee’s salary while they continue working with the company. The cars are registered in the names of the employees.

The company has also reportedly introduced a lucky draw to give more staff members a chance to receive a car. Employees who have completed at least 18 months with the company are eligible to participate. According to the report, 36 employees took part in the draw for another Kia Sonet, which is being offered without monthly instalments.

The initiative gives employees across different job roles an opportunity to receive a vehicle, rather than limiting the reward to senior officials.

MITS Healthcare has gifted cars before

This is not the first time the Panchkula-based company has made headlines for rewarding its employees with cars.

In October 2024, MITS Healthcare gifted 15 vehicles to its staff members. These included 13 Tata Punch SUVs and two Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUVs. The company said the vehicles were given to recognise the employees’ contribution and commitment.

The company also made headlines in 2023 when it presented cars to 12 employees ahead of Diwali. At the time, Bhatia said the rewards were meant to appreciate the hard work and dedication of his team.

In 2025, the company again attracted attention after reports said it gifted 51 cars to employees during the festive season.

The latest car handover adds to the company’s reported tradition of recognising employees through vehicle rewards. The initiative has also started conversations online about how companies can reward staff for their work and long-term commitment.