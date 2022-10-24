New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reached Kargil to celebrate Diwali with Army soldiers. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi gave us a glimpse of the “spirited” Diwali celebrations in Kargil where he took part in the singalong with Armed forces. “A spirited Diwali in Kargil!,” PM Modi tweeted from Kargil.Also Read - Video: PM Modi's Diwali Celebration in Ram Ki Nagri 'Ayodhya', City Lit Up in Diyas - WATCH

Watch: PM Modi celebrates Diwali in Kargil

A spirited Diwali in Kargil! pic.twitter.com/qtIGesk98x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022

Addressing the armed forces on Diwali in Kargil, PM Modi recalled his visit to this frontier region in the aftermath of the Kargil conflict in 1999 when the Indian military had “crushed the hood of terror”. “There has not been a single war with Pakistan when Kargil has not flown the victory flag,” he said adding that Diwali symbolised the “celebration of the end of terror”.

“I have witnessed the Kargil war closely. It was my duty that had brought me to Kargil back then. There are many memories of that time when the sounds of victory were reverberating all around,” PM Modi said, continuing with the tradition set by him to celebrate Diwali at the country’s frontiers.

“In Kargil, our armed forces had crushed the hood of terror and people still remember the Diwali that was celebrated back then,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said over the last eight years, the government has worked on implementing reforms in the armed forces by deploying new technologies, developing infrastructure in border areas and opening up positions for women in the forces. “The induction of women in the armed forces will boost our strength,” PM Modi said and added that reforms in the armed forces that were required for decades are now being implemented.

PM Modi’s Diwali celebrations over the years