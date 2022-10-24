Viral Video: With Diwali fervour all around, a video of an old man’s unique way of lighting rocket firecrackers is cracking everyone up across social media platforms. The video that has gone crazily viral was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda just ahead of Diwali. Nanda’s video post was shared with the caption, “The founder of NASA was definitely from India.”Also Read - Diwali 2022 Health Tips: 10 Ayurvedic Principles to Follow For Guilt-Free Festive Season

The short viral video clip showed the man launching multiple rockets using a cigarette perched between his lips within seconds. The man can be seen standing in the middle of a road and lighting around 11 rockets in a span of 20 seconds. Even though the act was extremely dangerous, the man performed this stunt without any fear of getting injured or burned.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO:

The founder of NASA was definitely from India 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/lbWlbjHB07 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 21, 2022



The video has garnered around 984K views and easily managed to stun netizens with his unfamiliar way of lighting rockets. After watching the video, while some internet users simply called him Rajinikanth, some called him “Rocketman”, and others suggested he should be introduced to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

This undated video has not gone viral for the first time and as per reports, this old man and his stunt became famous a few years back too.