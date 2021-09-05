Viral Video: Marriages are for a lifetime but the wedding day is just one special day that gives you memories for your entire life. Hence, to cherish the memories of one’s wedding day for a lifetime, brides and grooms these days do not leave behind any opportunity, be it preparing various events or fun games during the ceremonies. All they want is to make the most of their D-day. In one such wedding recently, a bride was spotted taking over the DJ’s place and a video of the same is going viral on the internet. The video is being widely shared after it was posted on an Instagram page named Dulhaniyaa.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Walks Through Airport Wearing Just a Bikini and Face Mask | WATCH

In the viral video clip, the gorgeous bride wearing a red lehenga and mehendi on her hands can be seen playing the DJ. She was completely enjoying playing the DJ as we can see her wearing headphones and grooving to the famous Punjabi song 'Jalsa' by Satinder Sartaaj which is being played in the background. Besides the bride, was the DJ wearing a yellow kurta who was seen clapping, enjoying and celebrating the event.

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulhaniyaa.com-Indian Weddings (@dulhaniyaa)

The video that has racked up over 5K likes and 129 views, was originally shared by DJ Ajay Nautiyal on Instagram. He shared the video writing, “Wishing you both a good married life ahead with all hearts.”