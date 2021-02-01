New Delhi: Needless to say, smartphones have become our closest companions, and life has become unimaginable without these shiny gadgets. However, are you also one of those people who checks their phone the moment they get up? As soon as you turn off your morning alarm, do you also turn over and check your Instagram feed and Twitter trends? Or perhaps check your WhatsApp messages and watch a YouTube video while still in the bed? Also Read - Rohit Chadda, The Turnaround CEO Carved Out Another Success Story in 2020

Well, if you find yourself checking social media accounts first thing in the morning, you aren’t alone.

Recently, Rohit Chadda, CEO of Digital Publishing at Zee Group, conducted a Twitter poll asking users as to when do they check their social media accounts first time in the day? The poll suggested that 57.9% of people check their phones as soon as they get up, while 15.9% don’t do it till afternoon. 26.2% people voted that they keep checking updates all the time.

Responding to the results, Chadda had a word of advice, in a second tweet, ”To all those who chose the first option.. my strong suggestion to take time for yourself when you get up first thing in the #morning.. #relax/#meditate/#exercise rather than check #SocialMedia. Really not how you should be starting your day in my #opinion,”

To all those who chose the first option.. my strong suggestion to take time for yourself when you get up first thing in the #morning.. #relax/#meditate/#exercise rather than check #SocialMedia. Really not how you should be starting your day in my #opinion#successmindset — Rohit Chadda (@_rohitchadda) January 31, 2021

Many studies and researches have suggested that such a practice isn’t good for your health at all. Instead of starting your day on a positive day, if you start your morning with a screen dictating how your day will go, your stress levels are bound to go up.

Changing this nagging habit might be difficult, but do try to focus your morning energy in doing something that feeds your mind, body and soul. Relax, mediate and exercise, just like Rohit Chadda says!