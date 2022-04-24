New Delhi: India grows large variety of mangoes including Bainganpalli, Dussehri, Alphonso, Langda, and many others. But do you know which is the world’s most costliest mango and where is it grown? The purple mango aka Miyazaki mango is the world’s most expensive mangoes cultivated in Miyazaki city in Japan. The Miyazaki mango is priced at around Rs 2.70 lakh per kg in the international market. According to media reports, two trees of this variety of mango are being grown in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur and they are being guarded by security staff and dogs.Also Read - Can You Spot The Parrot Hiding in Mangoes in This Viral Optical Illusion?

What is Miyazaki Mango

Miyazaki mangoes are one of the most expensive mangoes in the world and were sold at Rs 2.70 lakh per kilogram in the international market last year. These mangoes are branded and sold as ‘Taiyo-no-Tomago’ or ‘Eggs of Sunshine’. It is not yellow or green in colour, it turns flaming red from purple when ripened and the shape looks like dinosaur’s eggs. Due to its fiery red colour, the Miyazaki mangoes are also called dragon’s egg. As per reports, these mangoes are over 350g in weight and have a 15 per cent or higher sugar content.

Where are Miyazaki mangoes grown

Japan is the largest producer of Miyazaki mangoes. Miyazaki mangoes are mainly grown in the city of Miyazaki in the Kyushu province of Japan. According to Japanese media reports, the production of this mango in Miyazaki started in the 70s and 80s. The city has a favorable climate for the production of this mango with warm weather, prolonged sunlight and abundant rainfall.

Are Miyazaki mangoes grown in India

A couple in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur had planted two Miyazaki mango trees in their orchard. They reportedly had received the saplings from a man travelling to Chennai during their train journey. At the time they received the saplings, they had no idea that it was the world’s most costliest mangoes. They later found that the colour of the mango was different and eventually was informed that they had planted the world’s most costliest mangoes. They now refer to those mangoes as ‘Damini’, according to a report by News18.

They have now hired four security personnel and six dogs to guard the two mangoes after thieves reportedly tried to steal it. Last year, they had received an offer of Rs 21,000 per kg for the mangoes by a businessman but they had reportedly refused it. They said they intend to offer the “first mango to God”.