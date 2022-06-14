Forced Marriage: There are love marriages, arranged marriages, love-cum-arranged marriages. But here is a case of an alleged Kidnapped Forced Marriage being reported from Bihar’s Begusarai where a veterinary doctor (animal doctor) was kidnapped and forcefully married.Also Read - Lalu Prasad Yadav Planning to Contest Presidential Polls; But It's Not Who You Might Think

Actually, on Monday, Dr Satyam left his house to treat an animal. On the way, he was allegedly kidnapped and married at a temple. He hasn’t returned home yet. Also Read - Tanishq Salesgirl Shot Dead in Begusarai

After this, the man’s family lodged a complaint at the local police station. Police are conducting raids for the recovery of Dr Satyam. The matter is reported from Pidhauli village of Teghra Police Station area. Also Read - Robber Hanging From Bridge in Bihar's Begusarai Snatches Phone From Train Passenger. Watch Viral Video

In fact, on Tuesday morning, a video was sent on the mobile of Subodh Kumar Jha, a resident of Pidhauli village. The video was of his son Satyam’s wedding. In this, a girl was sitting with Satyam and a pandit was reciting the mantras. There was a crowd of people around and wedding rituals were being performed. The family was left dumbstruck after watching the video.

The man’s family members have alleged that on Monday afternoon, Satyam Kumar (Dr Satyam) had left the house to treat the cattle. He did not return home till late evening. The family has alleged that Vijay Singh of Hasanpur village kidnapped Satyam and got him married.

On Tuesday morning, the girl’s family sent the video to Satyam’s mother’s mobile. The man’s family has filed a complaint at Teghra police station about the kidnapping of their son and his forced marriage. At present, the police are conducting raids for the recovery of Satyam. The whole matter will be clear only after Satyam’s recovery.

Police Are Not Ruling Out A Case Of Love Affair

Here, Teghra SHO Sanjay Kumar told that the police are investigating if it is a case of a love affair. This marriage took place at the girl’s aunt’s house in Modtar village of Garhpura police station area. While the man’s family alleges kidnapping, the boy and the girl have been moved from there by the girl’s family after the marriage. The matter will be clear only after Satyam returns.