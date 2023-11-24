Home

Doctors Find Fully Intact House Fly Inside Man’s Intestines, He Went For Routine Check-Up

The patient was just as befuddled as the medics as to how the insect ended up there. He told doctors he followed pre-colonoscopy protocol and only consumed clear liquids in the 24 hours before the procedure.

Doctors in the United States were left baffled after discovering a fully intact house fly inside a man’s intestines during a colonoscopy. The 63-year-old from Missouri had reported no strange symptoms and was simply there to have a routine colonoscopy.

The colonoscopy was going normal until the doctors reached the transverse colon – the top of the large intestine – and came across a fully intact fly. “This case represents a very rare colonoscopic finding and mystery on how the intact fly found its way to the transverse colon,” the doctors from the University of Missouri School of Medicine wrote, according to report published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

Colonoscopy a procedure that’s used to check for bowel cancer and involves inserting a long, thin, flexible tube with a small camera in the bowel, through the bottom.

“The fly was not moving on its on or with manipulation with the scope,” they wrote. The patient was just as befuddled as the medics as to how the insect ended up there. He told doctors he followed pre-colonoscopy protocol and only consumed clear liquids in the 24 hours before the procedure, in order to clear out his bowel.

He did not recall accidentally swallowing any fly and only remembered eating pizza and lettuce as his latest meal.

Speaking separately to The Independent, Matthew Bechtold, the chief of Gastroenterology at the University of Missouri, said that he and other doctors prodded the fly and confirmed it was dead.

The doctors said of the case in the American Journal of Gastroenterology: “This case represents a very rare colonoscopic finding. “[It is a] mystery on how the intact fly found its way to the transverse colon.” There have been instances in which someone has consumed food contaminated with fly eggs. In rare cases, the eggs can survive acidic conditions in the gastrointestinal tract and feed on dead tissue or food ingested by the host, in what’s called intestinal myiasis, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “Some infested patients have been asymptomatic; others have had abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea,” it said. The American Journal of Gastroenterology lists that previously there have been some very rare cases where insects have remained intact inside the digestive system and laid eggs or larvae inside the gastrointestinal tract causing cases of intestinal myiasis. There are also cases of parasites like pinworms, seatworms, or threadworms affecting one’s intestines. However, an undigested fly has never been spotted. The moral of this skin-crawling story – make sure you thoroughly wash your fruit and veg before consuming them.

